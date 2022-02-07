Vivo Pad Specifications Surfaces Over the Web, To Feature Snapdragon 870 Chipset

One of the leading smartphone manufacturers Vivo might be gearing up to launch its first tablet ever soon. The company could be launching its Vivo Pad later this year in China., however, the brand is yet to provide details on the launch timeline of the device. Although the company could launch the device in countries outside of China soon after the launch. While the launch details of the device are awaited, a new report provides intel on the specs of the device.

The report comes in from Tipster Digital Chat Station via the renowned publication GizmoChina which has provided leaked details on display, camera and performance unit details of the upcoming Vivo tablet. Mentioned below are the specification details regarding the rumoured tablet from the company that have surfaced over the web.

Specification Details on Vivo Pad

It is expected that Vivo will launch its Vivo Pad in 2022 as an affordable device. It is being speculated that the tablet will be backed by Snapdragon 870 SoC. The mentioned processor, if true, will make the tablet apt for gaming or any other intense activity like video editing. The leak surfaced online also suggests the battery details of the device. It is expected that the upcoming Vivo Pad will be backed by an 8040mAh battery and will support 44W fast charge technology.

Talking about the display of the device, Vivo Pad is speculated to feature an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is yet to be determined whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet. The device will also feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front of the device will also feature an 8MP camera.

The rumours suggest that the tablet will not have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the device could feature an AI face unlock for security. According to previous reports, Vivo Pad could operate on Android 12-based Origin OS out of the box.