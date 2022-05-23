Oppo Pad Air Has Been Launched with Snapdragon 680 Chipset

The popular smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched its first flagship tablet Oppo Pad previously this year. Now expanding its portfolio even further, Oppo has introduced a new tablet called OPPO Pad Air at the OPPO Reno 8 launch event. The latest tablet from the company has been designed for mid-range users. Let’s take a detailed look at the newly introduced Oppo Pad Air along with its specifications and pricing.

Oppo Pad Air Specifications

Oppo Pad Air has been introduced with a similar design to the Apple iPad Air and comes with sizable bezels around the display. The device arrives with a 10.36-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2000x1200pixels along with a 60Hz refresh rate, and an 83.5% screen-to-body ratio. The display offers a brightness of 360nits, covers NTSC TYPE 71% colour gamut and offers a pixel density of 225PPI.

Oppo Pad Air is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor that is built on a 6nm process paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The processor on the device is coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The tablet operates on Android 12-based ColorOS out of the box. It is backed by a 7100mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Oppo Pad Air features an 8MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 80 degrees field of view and support for Continuous Auto Focus at the back. On the front, the tablet has a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 and 77 degrees field of view. Users can shoot up to 1080p 30fps videos with the back camera, however, the camera doesn’t support 60fps. Oppo Pad Air features Dolby Atmos tuned quad-speaker setup for powerful and crisp sound.

Oppo Pad Air Price

Oppo Pad Air has been launched in three memory and storage configurations –

4GB + 64GB = 1299 Yuan ($195)

4GB + 128GB = 1499 Yaun ($225)

6GB + 128GB = 1699 Yuan ($255)

The tablet has been launched in Fog Gray and Star Silver colour options. The tablet is available for pre-order in China and will go on the first sale starting May 31.