OnePlus Pad Launch Impending as Trademark Gets Registered and It Goes Under Testing

The popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is all set to introduce its first tablet in India – the OnePlus Pad. The name ‘OnePlus Pad’ has now been completely registered in the country and according to a tipster the device is already in the process of internal testing in India. This means that we can expect the launch of the device sooner than later. Companies like Realme, HMT and Xiaomi have also revealed tablets of their own in 2021 and now OnePlus is apparently joining the party as the details of the launch timeline of the tablet have appeared.

Specifications and Other Details

According to a reporter from 91mobiles, known tipster Mukul Sharma has informed that the OnePlus Pad will most likely arrive in India before the end of the first half of 2022. Although, the tipster claimed that the device will not be launched alongside any of the OnePlus 10 series devices. The OnePlus Pad moniker was originally filed for a trademark back in July 2021 by the company. The application has been marked for the exam up until now but now has been registered.

As far as the testing is considered, OnePlus has a habit of conducting proper tests before announcing the devices officially. Talking about the specifications of the OnePlus Pad, the device is expected to come with a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display. Nothing is known about the refresh rate, however, it is most likely going to be 120Hz. The device is possibly going to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and compatibility with Bluetooth 5.1.

The first-ever tablet from the company is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device is likely to operate on Android 12L out of the box and will be backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging support. The tablet is expected to feature a dual rear camera system headlined by a 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP secondary lens. The front of the device is going to be equipped with an 8MP selfie camera. The device could be priced somewhere in the range of Rs 35,000 in India.