Apple Agrees to Pay $15 to iPhone 4s Users Who Faced Reduced Performance on Their Devices

Back in 2015, Apple had introduced an iOS 9 update after which the users of the company accused it of slowing down the iPhone 4s smartphones with full knowledge of it. A class-action lawsuit was filed against the company and six years down the line, Apple has finally agreed to settle by deciding to pay $ 15 to each iPhone 4s user. The lawsuit was originally filed in December 2015 by a group of iPhone 4s users in New York and New Jersey.

All About the Lawsuit

The originally filed lawsuit claims that the performance of the iPhone 4s devices was substantially decreased after users downloaded the iOS 9 update on their iPhone 4s handsets. It was claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant falsely advertised the iPhone 4s’ compatibility with the iOS 9 update. The company had advertised the new iOS 9 will be faster and more responsive, however, the plaintiffs disagreed as no changes were spotted on the device. Rather the performance of the smartphone was vitiated after the download of the update.

The lawsuit that was filed stated that the plaintiffs collectively filed the operative Complaint in this action alleging that the Class was harmed when consumers downloaded iOS 9 onto their iPhone 4s devices after being exposed to Apple’s allegedly false description of the new operating system. It further stated that Apple misrepresented that iOS 9 was compatible with the iPhone 4S and would improve or “enhance performance” for its customers that downloaded the software update.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple has created a reserve of $ 20 million to cover the interests of the iPhone 4s users in New York and New Jersey who complained of the reduced performance of their iPhone 4s users. It is to be noted that the users who believe they are entitled to the settlement will be required to submit a declaration stating that to the best of their knowledge, they downloaded iOS 9, or any version thereof, onto their iPhone 4S and faced a significant decline in the performance as a result and hereby are entitled to $ 15 per applicable device. These users will also be required to provide their name, email, iPhone 4s serial number and email address.