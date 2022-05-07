BSNL Prepaid Plans Above Rs 400 Which Offer Great Deal of Benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator offers users multiple prepaid plans above Rs 400. These plans bring users a lot of benefits and will become very strong competition for the plans that private telcos offer once BSNL launches its own 4G networks. Let’s take a look at these plans and how they can be a good option for you.

BSNL Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 499, and Rs 599 Prepaid Plans

BSNL offers its Rs 429 prepaid plan with 81 days of validity along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 1GB of daily data with a free over-the-top (OTT) subscription to Eros Now Entertainment service.

The Rs 485 plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 90 calendar days. There is no additional benefit offered to the users with this plan. The data speed would fall to 84 Kbps once the fair usage policy (FUP) data is exhausted.

The Rs 499 prepaid plan from BSNL is yet another good option for people looking for a medium-term plan. With the Rs 499 plan, users get 90 days of validity along with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling.

The Rs 599 plan from BSNL is the most unique prepaid plan in the industry. With this plan, users get 5GB of daily data. Note that none of the private telcos offers any such prepaid plan which offers 5GB of daily data to the users. This plan carries a validity of 84 days and bundles 100 SMS/day along with unlimited voice calling. There’s also a free Zing subscription bundled with this plan and BSNL offers free unlimited data between 12 AM and 5 AM to the users. The Rs 599 plan is great for people who are working from their homes as there’s ample data offered by this plan.

You can also check out other data only plans offered by the state-run telco for more options.