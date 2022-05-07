iPad Might Feel a Lot More Like a Mac in Near Future: Report

iPad, one of the coolest and most powerful tablets in the world, might give you a Mac-like experience in the near future. The ultimate goal of the iPad was to replace laptops. But that hasn’t happened until now. But it looks like Apple is still working on building one such iPad, which brings users close to a Mac. According to a report from the PatentlyApple, the Cupertino tech giant has secured a patent for a next-gen hinged keyboard iPad accessory with multiple modes that can potentially double as a hybrid device.

Could We See an M-Series Chip Powered iPad Offering a Mac Experience?

Apple has already introduced its M1 chip on iPads. Thus, there’s no denying that these iPads are powerful computing machines. It would be safe to say that the M1 powered iPads can compute easier and faster than most high-end laptops. But the thing is, the iPadOS isn’t optimised for a Mac experience. It will give you more of an iPhone like feel, but with a larger screen.

However, with this new patent and the images from the PatentlyApple, it feels like Apple is working on a hybrid keyboard accessory for an iPad that, when connected with the iPad, can be turned into a Mac. What exactly would this new arrangement would look like is something that can’t be said right now, and just how will users be able to switch between an iPad like experience and a Mac-like experience is also in the dark.

Is it even possible to offer a device that’s both an iPad and a Mac? Maybe! But it’s out of the conceptual limits of our imagination how something like that would work for the users.

If Apple can pull this off in the near future, it would give users the luxury of owning both an iPad and a Mac without having the need to purchase both separately.