Vi and Airtel Offer These Daily Data Prepaid Plans With Year long Subscription

For the users who are looking to commit to a long-term plan, telcos offer a yearlong plan apart from the usual monthly, two-month and three-month packs. The year long plans usually have a validity period of 365 days and mentioned below are some of the annual prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea and Airtel along with the pack details.

Year long Plans from Vi

Vi offers three yearlong prepaid plans to its users with some exciting benefits. The first plan on the list comes at a price tag of Rs 1,799 and offers a total of 24GB of data along with unlimited calls and a total of 3600 SMS. The validity period is for 365 days and the plan comes with access to Vi Movies and TV.

The other two plans are daily data plans. The first is priced at Rs 2,899 while the other is priced at Rs 3,099. Both of these plans offer 1.5GB of data a day along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. The only difference is that the Rs 3,099 plan comes with access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

In addition to this, both these plans offer a “Binge All Night” feature which allows users to use unlimited internet from 12 midnight to 6 am. Users can also take over their unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday which is called the “Weekend Roll Over” benefit. In addition to this, users also get 2GB of data backup every month at no extra cost.

Bharti Airtel Offers These Plans

Bharti Airtel also offers similar yearlong plans as Vi but has slight variations in data benefits and pricing. The first plan is quite identical to Vi as it comes with a price tag of Rs 1,799 and offers a total of 24GB of data along with unlimited calls and a total of 3600 SMS for 365 days. The other two plans are daily data plans. The first is priced at Rs 2,999 while the other is priced at Rs 3,359.

Both of these plans offer 2GB of data a day along with truly unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day. The only difference is that the Rs 3,599 plan comes with access to an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from these, all the plans from Bharti Airtel offer a monthly free trial for mobile edition Amazon Prime Video (available once per user) along with access to Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Free Hellotunes and more.