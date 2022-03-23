Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Who Offers Better Long-Term 1.5GB/Day Prepaid Plans

The telcos of the country offer multiple daily data prepaid plans for their subscribers. With a majority of the population looking for economically suitable plans as well as plans that offer adequate data 1.5GB daily data plans from the operators are just apt. Mentioned below is a comparison between the 1.5GB long-term daily data plans offered by the private telcos of the country – Jio, Airtel and Vi along with the pack details.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans

Talking about long-term plans, Vi has multiple prepaid plans to offer. The telco offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 77 days at a price tag of Rs 666. Vi also provides another prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a cost of Rs 799. In addition to this, the telco offers two yearlong prepaid plans as well. Rs 2,899 and Rs 3,099 prepaid plans from Vi provide 1.5GB data for a validity period of 365 days. Rs 3,099 plan also comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. All these plans from VI offer unlimited voice calls and 100SMS/day along with added benefits such as “Binge All Night”, Vi Movies and TV and Data Roll Over.

Jio Prepaid Plans

Talking about a long-term prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB of data per day, Jio offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a price tag of Rs 666. The plan also comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. Moreover, the telco also offers a yearlong prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 365 days at a cost of Rs 2,545. The year-long plan as well offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day.

Airtel Prepaid Plans

Interestingly enough, Airtel offers two long-term plans with the same data benefits but doesn’t offer any yearlong plans. The telco offers a daily data prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 77 days at a price tag of Rs 666. Airtel also provides another prepaid plan that provides 1.5GB/day for a validity period of 84 days at a cost of Rs 799. Both these plans as well offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day along with access to mobile edition Amazon Prime Video free trial and a few other benefits.