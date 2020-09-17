Vi (Vodafone Idea) Movies and TV App Updated With New SD and HD Channels

Vi is the new branding for Vodafone Idea Limited. With the new branding and a new name, Vi is looking to improve its image by enhancing customer service and adding in new offers. Vi has also brought in a new Work from Home data add-on pack for Rs 351 which brings double the benefits of what Rs 251 Work from Home data add-on pack brought. In its efforts to bring customers more value, Vi has also updated the Vi Movies and TV app. Now the new Vi Movies and TV app has been updated with around 50 SD and HD TV channels.

Vi Movies and TV App SD and HD Channels

Vi Movies and TV app now come with newly added HD TV channels. Channels of different genres and languages have been added to cater to the needs of a variety of customers. New channels added are — History TV18, Discovery, History TV18 HD, Animal Planet HD, Animal Planet, Discovery World HD, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, Colors, CNBC TV18, MTV, Colors Rishtey, News18 India, Rishtey Cineplex, MTV Beats, Comedy Central, CNN News 18, Colors Infinity, CNBC Awaz, CNBC TV18 Prime HD, MTV HD, Nick Jr, Nick, Nick HD+, Nickelodeon Sonic, Comedy Central HD, Colors Super, and many other Colors channels both in SD and HD quality with different languages have been added.

The good thing about the HD channels that are on offer to the Vi or Vodafone Idea customers is that their quality is not compressed. When Airtel and Jio TV HD channels are talked about, most often people have observed that the quality is compressed and it doesn’t feel like HD. But it is not the same case with VI Movies and TV app HD channels.

There is more to the Vi Movies and TV app than just live TV. The Vi Movies and TV app also bring customers movies, originals, and news. Vi customers can register on the app simply by downloading it and entering their registered Vi number after which they will receive an OTP which should automatically sign-in to their account. Then the customers can stream from their favourite TV channels, movies, and shows.