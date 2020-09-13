Vodafone Idea Limited has been rebranded as VI. The new website for the telco is already live now with updated offerings. After the rebranding, things will become simpler for the customers of both Vodafone and Idea. Everything right from the customer service to other services will become streamlined for VI. Work From Home prepaid plans are now offered different telcos. VI has also been offering one Work From Home plan until now. But now, the telco has added another Work From Home plan to its offerings. This plan has been introduced for Rs 351 and it offers 100GB data.

VI New Rs 351 Work From Home Prepaid Plan

The new Work From Home prepaid plan worth Rs 351 has been added to the offerings by VI. This prepaid plan offers 100GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customer but there is no voice calling included. It has a validity of 56 days only. The interesting thing about this plan is that even though it is not a prepaid plan which offers voice calling, you don’t need an active voice calling plan so that you can recharge this add-on pack on top of your existing plan.

This plan has a stand-alone validity of 56 days. So it totally depends on the customer whether he/she wants to get a voice calling plan or not. The customer can also get a small talk-time plan activated on top of the Rs 351 Work From Home plan if he/she wishes to. This way, the customer can get both voice calling and data benefits with different plans.

There is one more Work From Home add-on prepaid plan offered by VI. It comes for Rs 251. This plan offers 50GB 2G/3G/4G data to the customer. There is no voice calling included in this pack as well. The validity of this pack is just 28 days.

Comparing both the plans, it is a no brainer that the newly introduced Rs 351 Work From Home pack from VI is more valuable than the Rs 251 Work From Home pack. This is because both the plans have a difference of just Rs 100, but the benefits which come with them differ a lot. With the Rs 351 Work From Home plan, the customer gets twice the benefits of Rs 251 pack by paying just Rs 100 extra.

The Rs 251 pack comes with a validity of 28 days whereas by paying just Rs 100 more, for Rs 351 the customer gets 56 days of validity. Even the data doubles from 50GB with the Rs 251 pack to 100GB with the Rs 351 pack. So the customer essentially can take the Rs 351 pack once instead of taking the Rs 251 pack twice for the same benefits. It saves the customer Rs 151.