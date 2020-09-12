[Video] BSNL IPTV Service: Fully Explained With Registration Process

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL recently launched its IPTV or Internet Protocol Television service in Kerala circle. In western countries like the United States, IPTV service is very famous amongst the users. Even in Canada, a lot of people are familiar with the IPTV service, but in India, the technology is still in nascent stages. We only have a handful of players like Fastway Transmission and BSNL offering IPTV service in the country.

At the end of August, BSNL launched its own IPTV service in its largest telecom circle- Kerala. The company has recently revealed the IPTV packs and they start at Rs 1500 per month. To offer IPTV, operators are required also to have broadband services. Thanks to BSNL’s Bharat Fiber services, the telco is able to provide IPTV service in select cities like Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thrissur.

BSNL will provide television channels and they can be availed in both Free-to-Air and Pay Television channels. BSNL IPTV service is currently limited to only Kerala circle, but the telco is taking registrations for pan-India launch. BSNL users in the above-mentioned regions with a Bharat Fiber connection can apply to the IPTV service by heading over the company’s website.

The process is very simple, however, the website (https://fms.bsnl.in/iptvreg) is currently down due to some unknown issues. BSNL promises that it will continue to expand the service to other regions very soon. We might be able to see the BSNL IPTV service in regions where the company has Bharat Fiber service.

BSNL users can access the IPTV service through a dedicated application available for Smart TV, mobile phone and Android streaming devices. It has been said that the BSNL IPTV service can be activated and accessed by the user without a dedicated Set-Top Box (STB).