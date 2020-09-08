BSNL Set to Offer Multiple IPTV Packs with Base Price of Rs 100

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is likely to offer multiple internet protocol television (IPTV) packages in its Kerala circle with the base pack carrying a price tag of Rs 100. The operator on August 27, 2020, launched its IPTV service across multiple cities in Kerala such as Alleppey, Thirssur and Ernakulam on a “trial basis.” The trial period is said to be between August 27, 2020 to October 31, 2020. The operator highlighted that its IPTV service will host 150 Free-to-Air (FTA) channels along with 150 pay channels.

BSNL Set to Offer Multiple IPTV Packages in Kerala Circle

According to the flyers issued in the Thrissur area, the operator is said to offer two IPTV packs priced at Rs 100 and Rs 200 carrying 34 and 56 pay channels respectively. It has to be noted that the BSNL users registering for IPTV services before September 10, 2020 will be offered complimentary access to FTA channels for one month.

The base pack hosts popular Malayalam channels like Asianet, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Surya TV, Surya Movies, Surya Music, Surya Comedy, Zee Kerala, News 18 Malayalam and Kochu TV. Additionally, the base pack also hosts channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Discovery Kids Channel. Further, DSport, Discovery Jeet, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, NDTV 24×7, BBC, Times Now, Mirror Now, ET Now, Zoom, Movies Now, MNX, Romedy Now are also included in the base pack.

The top-tier pack largely includes the channels on the base pack along with Sony Yay, Sony BBC Earth, Sony Six, Ten 1, Cartoon Network, CNN International, HBO, Pogo and WB. Additionally, the top-tier pack also hosts Sun TV, K TV, Sun Music, Jaya TV, Jaya Movies, Mega TV, CNBC TV 18 and NDTV Profit.

Several key elements such as network capacity fee and the inclusion of FTA channels are currently not highlighted in the flyers.

BSNL IPTV Service Can Be Accessed without STB

The flyers also highlight that the BSNL users can access the IPTV service through a dedicated application available for Smart TV, mobile phone and Android streaming devices. It has been said that the BSNL IPTV service can be activated and accessed by the user without a dedicated Set-Top Box (STB).

Further, it has been highlighted that BSNL will reveal more details about the IPTV packages in the upcoming days.

The BSNL IPTV services are said to be available in Annamanada, Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda and Koratty in the Thrissur district.