Redmi Smart Band With 1.08-inch Colour Display and Heart Rate Monitor Launches at Rs 1,599

Redmi continues to expand its presence to other categories. After launching the Redmi Earbuds S a couple of months ago, the company today announced the ‘Redmi Smart Band.’ With this launch, Redmi has officially entered the wearable fitness category in India. Xiaomi has been dominating the wearable fitness category with its Mi Band devices for years now and the launch of Redmi Smart Band will only help it expand the domination in the category. The Redmi Smart Band is priced at Rs 1,599 and it offers decent features like heart rate monitor, colour display and the company is promising 14-day battery life.

Redmi Smart Band: Features Detailed

Starting with the design, the Redmi Smart Band sports a 1.08-inch coloured LCD touch display. The addition of touch screen allows users to access watch faces and they can also cycle through the watch controls and notifications. Unlike the previous generation Mi Bands, the Redmi Smart Band features USB direct charging just the Mi Smart Band 5 and the Realme Band. Redmi has introduced the straps in four colour options- Black, Green, Blue and Orange.

The Redmi Smart Band offers five different types of modes and there’s a 24-hour heart rate monitor sensor as well. The band also tracks the sleep patterns of users. Similar to the Mi Smart Band 4, the Redmi Smart Band also offers features like weather updates, music control, notification alerts and call rejection directly from your wrist.

The Redmi Smart Band can be connected to your smartphone with the help of Xiaomi Wear app on Android and Xiaomi Wear Lite app on iOS. It can be paired with devices that support Android 4.4 or above and iOS 9.0 or above.

Lastly, it is said that the Redmi Smart Band offers up to 14-day battery standby time and can be charged fully to 100% in two hours. The band also has water resistance up to 5ATM.

Redmi Smart Band: Pricing and Availability in India

Xiaomi confirmed the Redmi Smart Band would start retailing in India for a price of Rs 1,599. The first sale of the band will take place on September 9, 2020, at 1 PM across mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores.