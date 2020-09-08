PUBG Might Soon Return to Indian Market

PUBG Corporation on Monday said that it is “actively monitoring the situation” around the Indian government’s decision to ban 118 mobile applications including PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite. The company in a statement on Monday said that it has seen an “overwhelming amount of support” from its user base in the country. The Indian government on September 2, 2020 said that it is blocking 118 mobile applications “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.” The government said that the move will “safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.”

PUBG Hopes to Find a Solution for Indian Market

PUBG Corporation said that the “privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company” and that it “fully understands and respects” the steps taken by the Indian government.

The company said that “it hopes to work hand-in-hand” with the government of India to “find a solution” that enables gamers to access its products “while being fully compliant with Indian laws.”

PUBG Corporation said that it will take on all “publishing responsibilities” in India and that the company no longer authorises the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India.

“As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans,” PUBG Corporation said in its statement.

PUBG to Engage its User Base in India Through Community eSports

The company highlighted that it owns and develops PUBG Mobile game and that PUBG Corporation is a South Korean gaming company.

“The company is actively engaged in developing and publishing PUBG on multiple platforms, including PUBG MOBILE in select territories, to provide the best player experiences possible,” PUBG Corporation said.

Further, PUBG Corporation said that it is considering multiple ways to “engage its community” across India “through various region-based activities” such as eSports and community events.