What Lies Ahead for VI, the New Vodafone Idea?

Just a few days back, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) announced that they are rebranding the company as VI. The AGR case verdict has cleared things for the telecom industry as well as Vodafone Idea. This rebranding move is to get a fresh start for the company. As for the AGR verdict, VI now has to pay dues worth Rs 54,754 crore in the coming 10 years. VI has had a long journey and most of us don’t know about the different phases the company has passed through. Let’s take a look at the timeline or journey of the company from the individual perspective of both Vodafone and Idea and they came together.

Vodafone

For those of you who don’t know, Vodafone didn’t start as Vodafone. Initially, the telecom company was a joint venture between India’s Max Group and Hutchison Max Telecom Ltd (HMTL). The company came to life in 1992 and was known as Max Touch. After a few years in 2000, the telecom company was rebranded as Orange.

After another few years, in 2005-06, Max group which held 41% of the company sold its entire stake to Hutchison. Following the exit of the Max group, the Essar Group came to the scene and entered the company as a strategic partner. Hutchison Essar also merged with another telecom company in the market, BPL in 2004. After this, the company was again rebranded from ‘Orange’ to ‘Hutch’ in 2005.

Hutch was able to generate a higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) than its competitors in the market. The company targeted high-end postpaid customers and business users which helped the telco in earning higher ARPU. It was not until 2007 that the company was rebranded to Vodafone India. Vodafone, which used to be the leading telecom operator of the UK, entered the Indian market and purchased the entire 67% stake of ‘Hutch’ from Hutchison in February 2007. Fast forward to 2011, Vodafone group went on to purchase the entire company from Li Ka Shing Holdings and Essar Group.

Idea

Idea Cellular started out as Birla Communications Limited in 1995 after the company got the GSM license in Maharashtra and Gujarat circles. In 1996, American telecom AT&T joined the company as a strategic partner. The company later partnered with Tata Communications so that it could expand rapidly into different geographical areas of India. After which, the telco came to be known as Birla AT&T and Tata Communications Ltd (BATATA).

It was only later in 2002 that the name of the company was changed to Idea Cellular. Fast forward to 2004, AT&T came out of the partnership followed by Tata Group in 2006. So until the merger with Vodafone India, the telco was run by Birla Group alone.

Vodafone Idea Merger and the Future

Back on August 30, 2018, the merger of Vodafone and Idea was accepted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Even though the merger was to become a single entity, both the companies operated separately until September 2020. The telcos had no other option but to merge to survive when Jio came to the market. Jio made voice and data tariffs incredibly cheap which made things tough for high-debt laden companies such as Vodafone and Idea.

But talking about the future, on September 7, 2020, both the companies finally became a single entity know as VI. The new branding was introduced to the world right after the Annual General Meet of the company took place. The company is looking to raise around Rs 25,000 crore in debt and equity and another Rs 10,000 crore via sale of its data centre and fibre business.

Vi can give a tough competition to both Jio and Airtel with its 5G services. But 5G still has a long way to go in India. For now, VI needs to focus on enhancing its cash flow. The telco cannot afford to borrow more and the Q2 results will be very important for every investor in the company. The Q2 results will show how the company has restructured its finances. VI needs to get back the customers it has been losing and needs a higher ARPU to survive. Overall, the telco has become too big to fail now and if it does, the economy of the country will take a huge hit.