Vodafone Idea Launches New Vi Callertunes App for Android & iOS Users, Plans Start at Rs 49

Vodafone Idea or Vi is providing a dedicated caller tune app called Vi Callertunes and the telco even has four plans on offer

By September 10th, 2020 AT 9:36 PM
    Continuing its rebranding spree, telecom operator, Vodafone Idea has introduced an updated caller tune app called ‘Vi Callertunes.’ The new application has been launched for both Android and iOS users. Firstly, Vi launched the app on Apple App Store which is now followed by the launch on Google Play Store. As the name itself suggests, Vi Callertunes allows the subscribers of Vodafone Idea to set a caller tune. The application has a very neat interface with four tabs on the Home Screen. The caller tune plans from Vodafone Idea start at just Rs 49 and they go all the way up to Rs 249.

    Vi Callertunes App: Features and Plans Detailed

    The Vi Callertunes app has a very minimalistic and easy-to-use interface. Once you download and log into the app, you will be presented with four options on the home screen- Home, Store, Activity and Profile. In the Home section, there are several sections like Trending, Profile Tunes, Name Tunes and more. The Store section is where all the caller tunes are located and they can be easily browsed using sections like Your Tunes for the day, Recommended for you and even there’s an Artists section.

    Also Read: Vodafone Idea Changes Carrier Name to Vi is here

    In the activity section, you can see the caller tunes set by you currently and in the past. The Profile section gives access to the plans and there are four options to choose from.

    The Vi Callertunes plans we are talking about are Rs 49, Rs 69, Rs 99 and Rs 249. The Rs 49 caller tune plan offers 50 caller tunes free for four weeks (prepaid users) and 30 days (postpaid users). The Rs 69 plan allows users to change unlimited caller tunes and the validity is the same as mentioned for prepaid and postpaid users.

    The Rs 99 Vi Callertune plan offers 100 caller tunes for free for three months. Lastly, we have the Rs 249 Vi Callertune pack which allows subscribers to change 250 caller tunes at no extra cost for one year.

    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Vodafone Idea Launches New Vi Callertunes App for Android & iOS Users, Plans Start at Rs 49

