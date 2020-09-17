Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, HD+ Display and 90Hz Refresh Rate Officially Launched

Realme 7i just went official in the Indonesian market and the phone could be launched as a Narzo 20 series variant in India. The Realme 7 also made its debut in Indonesia today alongside the Realme 7i. For the unaware, the Realme 7 was launched in India very recently, but the Realme 7i is yet to make its way to the Asian sub-continent. In the past, we have seen Realme tinkering with the specifications of the Realme ‘i’ smartphones. The Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar arrived in India as Realme Narzo 10. And it might be the same case this time around. We might see one of the Realme Narzo 20 series phone featuring identical specs as the Realme 7i that went official today. Continue reading to know more about the Realme 7i in detail.

Realme 7i: Specifications and Features

The Realme 7i features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. Yes, Realme has added a 90Hz refresh rate even to the HD+ panel. Realme confirmed that there’s Corning Glass protection on the 7i. Underneath, we get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Notably, the handset comes in a single variant and there’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion up to 256GB.

Cameras on the Realme 7i include a primary 64MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To the front, Realme has added a 16MP shooter which will allow users to capture selfies and attend video calls. The Realme 7i is backed by a 5000mAh battery and there’s 18W fast charging support as well.

Connectivity options on the Realme 7i include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear side of the smartphone.

Realme 7i: Pricing and Availability

The Realme 7i comes in a single variant as mentioned above and it is priced at IDR 3,199,000 (approx. Rs 15,700). The phone comes in two finishes- Polar Blue and Aurora Blue. The first sale of the smartphone will take place on September 18 in Indonesia. Indian launch details of the Realme 7i are unknown at the moment. Next week, the company is launching the Narzo 20 series in the Indian market.