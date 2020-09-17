Realme Narzo 20 Pro Might Offer 65W Fast Charging and Helio G95 SoC

Realme will be launching the Narzo 20 series in India on September 21. This time around the series will have three phones- Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and the Narzo 20 Pro. As the name itself suggests, the Narzo 20 Pro will be the premium device in Narzo 20 series. Ahead of the launch, full specifications of the Narzo 20 Pro have been leaked online. Going by this leak, we can safely say the Narzo 20 Pro will just be a variant of the recently launched Realme 7 with 65W fast charging onboard. So it could be the cheapest phone with India’s fastest charging technology.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Leaked Specifications

The leaked specifications, coming from tipster Mukul Sharma, suggests the Narzo 20 Pro will flaunt a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90.5% screen-to-body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Realme is focussed on offering at least a 90Hz refresh rate on smartphones above and around Rs 15,000 price point. The Narzo 20 Pro will be making use of the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset that debuted with the Realme 7 earlier this month.

The phone might come in different configurations- 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There might also be a microSD card slot for storage expansion. As for the cameras, the phone is reported to have a primary 48MP lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W portrait lens. It could ship with a 16MP front-facing camera.

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will have a 4500mAh battery along with the incredible 65W fast charging support. Yes, you heard it right. Realme seems to be bringing the fastest charging technology in India to even lower price point. The phone weighs 191 grams and measures 9.3mm in thickness.

As you can see, the leaked specifications of the Realme Narzo 20 Pro are very much on-par with the Realme 7, except for the addition of 65W charging tech on the former. So the price of the Narzo 20 Pro could start above Rs 15,000. We are expecting it to cost Rs 17,999 or Rs 18,999. Full pricing details will be revealed on September 21 at the official launch event.