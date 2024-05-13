POCO F6 India Launch on May 23, 2024: Expected Specifications

POCO, a Chinese smartphone marker, is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on May 23, 2024. This time, the new phone is POCO F6. It is going to be the high-end phone from POCO for India, and won't certainly be cheap or affordable. The key factor that will determine the device's success in the market will be its price. POCO is not a brand that Indian users associate with when they are looking for semi-premium or premium devices.









POCO F6 will have to be conservative in pricing, otherwise, it might not see a good response from the market. Here are the expected specifications of the smartphone.

POCO F6 Specifications (Expected)

POCO F6 is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 1.5k OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support, 1000nits of typical brightness, and it is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the device is going to run on Android 14 out of the box.

POCO F6 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT600 OIS + 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, there might be a 20MP Omnivision OV20B camera.

The device is likely going to feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 90W charging and sport IP64 rating. It is expected to come with IR Blaster, wet hand technology, NFC support, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4. The device is already teased and POCO has planned a global launch event on May 23, 2024.

The device has caused quite a buzz on social media platform X, where tech enthusiasts are noting that this will be a launch event by POCO after a long time.