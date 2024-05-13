MTN Rwanda Introduces Paper-Based Biodegradable SIM Cards

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

In addition to the existing eSIM offering, MTN says this initiative marks a step in its ongoing commitment to protecting the planet and promoting sustainable business practices.

Highlights

  • Raw materials are 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council certified, sourced responsibly.
  • Transitioning from plastic to paper SIM cards to reduce environmental impact.
  • MTN Project Zero initiative aims for zero net carbon emissions by 2040.

Follow Us

MTN Rwanda Introduces Paper-Based Biodegradable SIM Cards
MTN Rwanda has launched what it calls the country's first paper-based biodegradable SIM cards. The raw materials used in the production of the paper SIM cards are 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, ensuring that the materials come from responsibly managed forests. In addition to the existing eSIM offering, MTN Rwanda says this initiative marks a step in its ongoing commitment to protecting the planet and promoting sustainable business practices.

Also Read: Melita launches eSIM and Green SIM cards in Malta




Environmental Commitment

MTN Rwanda noted that the telecoms industry contributes 2 percent to global emissions, with 4.5 billion plastic SIM cards produced in 2020 alone. Recognising the need for change and in line with MTN Group's Environmental Strategy, the company is transitioning towards paper SIM cards and packaging optimisation.

Biodegradable Solutions

According to MTN, its paper SIM cards will biodegrade over time, hence the name "bioSIM". Commenting on the launch, MTN Rwanda said, "We are excited about the introduction of paper-based biodegradable SIMs in the country, a significant stride in our 25-year journey. Our dedication to aligning with Rwanda's climate change strategy not only reflects responsible corporate citizenship but also echoes our core values of innovation and responsibility."

Also Read: Airtel Introduces Recycled PVC SIM Cards in Collaboration With IDEMIA

MTN Project Zero

Since the launch of MTN Project Zero in 2021, MTN Rwanda, under this initiative, has exchanged 23 percent of its fleet for hybrid electric vehicles and launched a solar panel pilot at three of its data centers in an effort to contribute to the MTN Group goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2040.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If network available.. This could make best secondary SIM plan

BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments