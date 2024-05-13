MTN Rwanda Introduces Paper-Based Biodegradable SIM Cards



MTN Rwanda has launched what it calls the country's first paper-based biodegradable SIM cards. The raw materials used in the production of the paper SIM cards are 100 percent Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, ensuring that the materials come from responsibly managed forests. In addition to the existing eSIM offering, MTN Rwanda says this initiative marks a step in its ongoing commitment to protecting the planet and promoting sustainable business practices.

Environmental Commitment

MTN Rwanda noted that the telecoms industry contributes 2 percent to global emissions, with 4.5 billion plastic SIM cards produced in 2020 alone. Recognising the need for change and in line with MTN Group's Environmental Strategy, the company is transitioning towards paper SIM cards and packaging optimisation.

Biodegradable Solutions

According to MTN, its paper SIM cards will biodegrade over time, hence the name "bioSIM". Commenting on the launch, MTN Rwanda said, "We are excited about the introduction of paper-based biodegradable SIMs in the country, a significant stride in our 25-year journey. Our dedication to aligning with Rwanda's climate change strategy not only reflects responsible corporate citizenship but also echoes our core values of innovation and responsibility."

MTN Project Zero

Since the launch of MTN Project Zero in 2021, MTN Rwanda, under this initiative, has exchanged 23 percent of its fleet for hybrid electric vehicles and launched a solar panel pilot at three of its data centers in an effort to contribute to the MTN Group goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions by 2040.