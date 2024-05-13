2degrees Selects 5G Core Solution Running on Red Hat OpenShift

2degrees leverages Nokia's Registers and Shared Data Layer (SDL) software on Red Hat OpenShift to optimise data management for their subscribers, enhancing network capabilities and flexibility.

Highlights

  • Nokia's 5G core Registers and SDL software chosen by 2degrees.
  • Deployment on Red Hat OpenShift for cost-effective data management.
  • Integration enables deployment of multiple vendor applications.

New Zealand operator 2degrees has chosen Nokia's 5G core Registers and Shared Data Layer (SDL) software, which will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, to more cost-effectively manage data for its approximately 1.6 million subscribers. 2degrees already uses Nokia's 5G-based fixed wireless access services, while Red Hat is Nokia's primary reference platform for developing, testing, and delivering Nokia's core network applications.

Also Read: 2degrees Commits to Reducing Emissions by 43 Percent by 2030




Software Solutions

By integrating Red Hat OpenShift into the Nokia Cloud Platform, CSPs, and enterprises are able to deploy multiple vendors’ applications on the same cloud infrastructure, the official release said.

Nokia is also providing 2degrees with its MantaRay Network Management solution for a consolidated and automated network view for improved network monitoring and management.

Nokia Registers consist of multiple software functions, such as Authentication Server Function, Unified Data Management, and Home Subscriber Server, while SDL, where data is stored, consists of multiple software functions, like Unified Data Repository and Unstructured Data Storage Function.

Network Modernisation

2degrees said: "As we continue our journey of network modernisation, we are pleased to be taking another meaningful step with Nokia Registers and SDL, rolled out on Red Hat's OpenShift. That combination provides us the flexibility and reliability that we require to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Also Read: 2degrees and Lynk Global Bring Satellite-To-Phone Coverage to New Zealand

2degrees

2degrees offers broadband and mobile services over 3G, 4G, and 5G networks covering 98.5 percent of places New Zealanders live and work, with a nationwide fibre network.

With the collaboration between Red Hat and Nokia, 2degrees will reportedly be able to benefit from the latest technology and capabilities provided by an open-source platform with Nokia's core network applications for more choice and flexibility.

