Apple Watch has Saved Many Lives, Here’s How

It is not just the ecosystem convenience, but the health issues that Apple Watch can alert, leading to saving lives, which makes it a good value product for customers. Today, we are going to hear a few more of such stories and understand how Apple Watch is making a difference in their lives.

Apple Watch has been a tremendous product for several users, giving them their money's worth. Apple has geared its smartwatch to be the ultimate companion for health and made the experience as simple as possible with the watchOS so that both tech savvy, and non-tech people can use it conveniently. It is not just the ecosystem convenience, but the health issues that Apple Watch can alert, leading to saving lives, which makes it a good value product for customers.




Now, we have all heard of several instances of how the Apple Watch has saved lives. Today, we are going to hear a few more of such stories and understand how Apple Watch is making a difference in their lives.

gnxckcjbuaaiofe

Here's an instance, where @ebvisionnetwork8758 got an alert from her Apple Watch for walking unsteady, that could lead to a fall soon. Eventually, she did fall several times, she explained. When the user approached her doctor, she was told that she must have a knee replacement. Now how is Apple's tech so accurate, we don't know, but let's move on to the second instance.

gnxclzobwaaj7v6

@breezeh1127 said that his dad, who is 73 years old, had a motocycle accident somewhere far. Because his dad had an Apple Watch, the user got a fall alert, allowing him to know in real-time that his dad could be in danger. If there was no Apple Watch, he wouldn't have known until contacted by the authorities or the hospital.

gnxcmasbeaacixy

@Jumpywizard7665 got several AFib alerts from their Apple Watch. Even though the user didn't feel that there's anything serious, following up with the doctor revealed that the issue was much more serious. The doctor told the user, had there been a delay, it could have become bad. So Apple Watch helped the user in timely intervention to stay safe and healthy.

gnxctbcb0aa8gqu

@Lindalangve9039 said Apple Watch is the best money she has ever spent. She purchased her Apple Watch in 2020, and it kept giving her low pulse ratings. Sher gave the info and the ECG readings to her doctor, and ended up with a pacemaker for sick sinus syndrome. Had she not taken a timely action, it could have been a very serious issue.

These are just four such instances that are making rounds online recently. But if you dig deep, you will find many more stories of how an Apple Watch saved someone's life.

Thanks to @AppleLeaker for compling the screenshots and sharing on X.

