Apple Just Launched its Thinnest Product Ever, See What People are Saying

Apple, yesterday, launched the new iPads and the Apple Pencil for customers in several countries. The Cupertino tech giant didn't bring many upgrades to the iPad Air. There is just the new M2 processor and fresh colourways with a new 13-inch variant. On the other hand, the iPad Pro got all the love and attention from the brand.









Apple said that its new iPad Pro 13-inch is the thinnest product it has ever made. There are several upgrades. Firstly, there's a new Ultra Retina XDR display, with (for the first time) a state-of-the-art tandem OLED panel that can support 1000nits of typical brightness and 1600nits peak HDR brightness. This time, Apple is also offering users an option to go for the nano-texture glass option, which will reduce glare on the screen.

The new iPad Pro is powered by the M4 chip. It is the most advanced processor Apple has ever used in its iPads. Apple has actually made a big statement by launching the M4 chip with an iPad, and not a Mac. But this is something we will discuss at a later date.

But a highlight that caught the attention of many on the internet was its size. The new 11-inch iPad Pro is 5.3mm thin while the 13-inch iPad Pro is 5.1mm thin. While some understand that this was more focused on making the design more appealing and giving something more to the users, some had a different reaction to it.

Here's how people reacted to the thin size of the iPad Pro on the internet.

It doesn't look like these set of users appreciate the thinness of the new iPad Pro. They feel like Apple should have actually upgraded the battery, offered more storage (when up to 1TB storage is available), and delivered a better sound quality.

But then there are users are afraid of the durability of the new iPad Pro. They worry that it is too thin and can snap into two real quick. While that's an unlikely scenario, it will be interesting to see JerryRigEverything testing how easily it bends.

One of the users has pointed out that while the iPad Pro's thinness is respectable, the thick iPad Pro stuck on its body looks "dumb".

Then are some users like me, who are waiting for JerryRigEverything to test out the durability of the new iPad Pro.

iPad Pro Price in India

iPad Pro is available starting at Rs 99,900 (11-inch, Wi-Fi only) and Rs 1,29,900 (13-inch, Wi-Fi only). For the cellular models, users will have to pay more money.

If you have a tighter budget, then you can go for the iPad Air, that starts at Rs 59,900 (11-inch, Wi-Fi only), and Rs 79,900 (13-inch, Wi-Fi only).