iPhone 16 Pro to Feature a 20% Brighter Display: Report

OnePlus 12 is claimed to hit a peak brightness of 4500nits. Its typical brightness support is 1600nits, which is impressive. Apple will announce the iPhone 16 series in September this year (expected as per the launch trend in the previous years).

Highlights

  • Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is going to feature the brightest display Apple has ever used in any of its smartphones.
  • The Cupertino tech giant launched the iPhone 15 Pro with support for 1000nits of typical brightness.
  • The development has been shared on Weibo by a tipster named Instant Digital. 

iphone 16 pro to feature a 20

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro is going to feature the brightest display Apple has ever used in any of its smartphones. The Cupertino tech giant launched the iPhone 15 Pro with support for 1000nits of typical brightness. But that will be topped by the iPhone 16 Pro, which is said to support 1200nits of typical brightness. This will be a good upgrade for customers who are mostly using their iPhones under direct sunlight. The development has been shared on Weibo by a tipster named Instant Digital.




It is worth noting that if we are not talking about the typical brightness, then the peak brightness support for the iPhone 15 Pro is already 2000nits. But this is peak brightness, which won't work if you are indoors. Other brands have also focused on enabling their devices to have a brighter display. At the same time, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have to ensure that they are using the display and the chip that is consuming the least power to deliver the high amount of brightness. Otherwise, users will see a dramatic drain on their device's battery.

OnePlus 12 is claimed to hit a peak brightness of 4500nits. Its typical brightness support is 1600nits, which is impressive. Apple will announce the iPhone 16 series in September this year (expected as per the launch trend in the previous years). With the Pro models, this time Apple could use a new camera sensor, and it is definitely going to feature the new A18 Pro chip.

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro series is the first to feature the Titanium body, a trend that is likely to continue with the 16 Pro models as well. It will be interesting to see the upgrades for the regular iPhone 16 models. For the iPhone 15, Apple made a design change and included the Dynamic Island along with an improved camera setup at the rear.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

