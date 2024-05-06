iOS 18 Could Bring this Exciting AI Feature for Users

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With the iOS 18, users will see a new AI tool that will summarise large texts to offer a simple explanation. This is not a new feature in the industry, but it will certainly be new for Apple devices.

Highlights

  • iPhone 16 is something Apple fans are looking forward to.
  • The real tech enthusiasts know that much before the iPhone 16 series (expected to launch in September 2024), Apple will showcase iOS 18.
  • The next-generation operating system (OS) from Apple for iPhones will be announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Follow Us

ios 18 could bring this exciting ai

iPhone 16 is something Apple fans are looking forward to. However, the real tech enthusiasts know that much before the iPhone 16 series (expected to launch in September 2024), Apple will showcase iOS 18. The next-generation operating system (OS) from Apple for iPhones will be announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This is the year for AI (artificial intelligence) to make its way onto phones. Apple is also very likely to include some if not many, AI features in iOS 18. There could be some iPhone 16 series-exclusive AI features, along with features meant for older generation iPhones too.




Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Appears on BIS Hinting at India Launch: Report

According to Apple Insider, with the iOS 18, users will see a new AI tool that will summarise large texts to offer a simple explanation. This is not a new feature in the industry, but it will certainly be new for Apple devices. This feature could be implemented on Safari and more apps Apple allows. There's also a rumour that Apple will enable text summarising feature without needing to connect to the internet. It will likely work for iPads and Macs too.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Premium at a Budget

More details about iOS 18 officially will be announced at the WWDC scheduled between June 10 to June 14, 2024. Before that, Apple is launching new products on May 7. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to reveal new iPad models along with other updates around iPads only. There won't be many new products, but it will be interesting what's in store for the tech world.

Read More - OnePlus 12 5G Review: Better than Great

The event will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed on the official website of Apple and the company's YouTube channel.

It is worth noting that there were reports online saying Apple is in talks with Google as well as OpenAI to bring and implement AI on its devices.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

pravesh78 :

Tanay JI , BSNL added 2.17 lakh New FTTH connections in March 24 not only 6203 as per your article.…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

We should standardized 1Gbps with Wifi 6E atleast in metros and 100Mbps should be norm in rural areas with Wifi…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments