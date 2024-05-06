iOS 18 Could Bring this Exciting AI Feature for Users

iPhone 16 is something Apple fans are looking forward to. However, the real tech enthusiasts know that much before the iPhone 16 series (expected to launch in September 2024), Apple will showcase iOS 18. The next-generation operating system (OS) from Apple for iPhones will be announced at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This is the year for AI (artificial intelligence) to make its way onto phones. Apple is also very likely to include some if not many, AI features in iOS 18. There could be some iPhone 16 series-exclusive AI features, along with features meant for older generation iPhones too.









According to Apple Insider, with the iOS 18, users will see a new AI tool that will summarise large texts to offer a simple explanation. This is not a new feature in the industry, but it will certainly be new for Apple devices. This feature could be implemented on Safari and more apps Apple allows. There's also a rumour that Apple will enable text summarising feature without needing to connect to the internet. It will likely work for iPads and Macs too.

More details about iOS 18 officially will be announced at the WWDC scheduled between June 10 to June 14, 2024. Before that, Apple is launching new products on May 7. The Cupertino tech giant is expected to reveal new iPad models along with other updates around iPads only. There won't be many new products, but it will be interesting what's in store for the tech world.

The event will start at 7:30 PM IST and will be streamed on the official website of Apple and the company's YouTube channel.

It is worth noting that there were reports online saying Apple is in talks with Google as well as OpenAI to bring and implement AI on its devices.