Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans that Offer SonyLIV+ZEE5

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering customers prepaid plans with OTT benefits of SonyLIV and ZEE5 combined. You get free access to both OTT platforms with prepaid plans that offer active service validity, voice calling, SMS and data benefits. The two plans that we are talking about here come for Rs 3662 and Rs 909. Both these plans were announced in 2023, and are available to customers throughout the country. In fact, users also get unlimited 5G data with this plan. Let's take a look at their benefits individually.









Reliance Jio Rs 3662 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 3662 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 2.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G data. The additional benefits bundled with this plan are ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Note that the subscription to SonyLIV and ZEE5 will be offered to the user via the JioTV mobile app. Under a single login, you will get content of both platforms on JioTV. The service validity of this plan is 365 days or a complete year.

Reliance Jio Rs 909 Plan

With the Rs 909 plan from Reliance Jio, users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. The additional benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G data, SonyLIV and ZEE5, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

To get unlimited 5G data, Jio users have to claim the Jio Welcome offer from the MyJio app available for both iPhones and Android. The Jio Welcome offer allows users to enjoy high-speed 5G data without affecting their FUP (fair usage policy) data offered with the plan. If they are under 4G coverage or have a 4G phone, then their FUP data will be utilised. However, if the user has a 5G SA (standalone architecture) supportive device, then he/she will get 5G data on their device.