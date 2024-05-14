Recharge with Annual Mobile Plans in India – Should You Do it Now

The mobile tariff hikes in India are pretty close to being implemented if we go by the words of analysts. For a good part of the previous year, the Indian telecom industry has awaited the summation of the central elections. The day is not far now, and India will know which political party will form the central government on June 4, 2024. Analysts expect the telcos to implement a hike to the tune of 20-25%. Further, there's a general feeling in the industry that consumers will absorb the hike gracefully, given that it's coming after three long years. To recall, the previous tariff hike was implemented in December 2021.









Bharti Airtel is expected to lead the hikes, followed by Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio. At such a time, should you go with annual recharge plans to safeguard yourself from inflation?

The simple answer to that would be - yes.

However, there are a few things you should take into consideration.

Once you have opted for a mobile plan, you will certainly have to use it, for a long period (given you are going for an annual validity plan). You will have to conform to the benefits and stay satisfied, even if the telcos announce more lucrative plans (in terms of benefits) with the hike. If you are an Airtel or a Jio customer, there's also a chance that the telcos may retract their unlimited 5G data offer. Ideally, they shouldn't stop it for consumers who have already recharged with the promise of getting unlimited 5G data, but no one knows the nitty gritty details of the offer.

Telcos will inevitably start charging for 5G someday, but that day should be far from here. Consumers don't find 5G a need, and thus, there might be only a small niche user base that would agree to pay an incremental amount to stay connected to 5G.

You can recharge with the long-term validity plans, even if you have active plans currently (some telcos allow recharge queing; we will soon bring information around recharge queing, so stay tuned!).