Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under REP

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The network expansion project in Patan was undertaken across 135 villages covering a population base of 2.53 lakh, Airtel announced on Monday.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites in Patan district to densify Airtel's network.
  • Direct benefits for customers in Patan and Sidhpur tehsils.
  • National initiative to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages by 2024.

Follow Us

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under REP
Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Patan district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Patan was undertaken across 135 villages covering a population base of 2.53 lakh, Airtel announced on Monday. This follows a recent announcement by Airtel stating that additional sites have been deployed in Sabarkantha district to densify its network, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat Under REP




Network Expansion in Patan District

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Patan and Sidhpur, under the Patan district, will directly benefit from this network expansion. The company has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for seamless experiences on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Also Read: Airtel, Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Cloud Adoption, Deploy Generative AI Solutions

National Rural Enhancement Project (REP)

Airtel has been implementing the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, in Gujarat, Airtel will enhance its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

The REP covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Also Read: Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP

Coverage and Recent Deployments

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centres. Recently, Airtel reported deploying additional sites in the Haora and Hugli districts of West Bengal to densify its network.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If network available.. This could make best secondary SIM plan

BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments