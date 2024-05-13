Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under REP



Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Patan district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Patan was undertaken across 135 villages covering a population base of 2.53 lakh, Airtel announced on Monday. This follows a recent announcement by Airtel stating that additional sites have been deployed in Sabarkantha district to densify its network, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Network Expansion in Patan District

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Patan and Sidhpur, under the Patan district, will directly benefit from this network expansion. The company has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for seamless experiences on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

National Rural Enhancement Project (REP)

Airtel has been implementing the Rural Enhancement Project (REP) nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, in Gujarat, Airtel will enhance its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

The REP covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Coverage and Recent Deployments

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centres. Recently, Airtel reported deploying additional sites in the Haora and Hugli districts of West Bengal to densify its network.