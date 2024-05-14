E& UAE Claims New 5G Record With 30.5 Gbps Speed on Live Network



UAE operator E& UAE has claimed the world's fastest recorded speed of 30.5 Gbps on its live 5G network. This significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced was presented by the telco during a demonstration held at the Samena Leaders' Summit 2024. The operator showcased the successful aggregation of multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrums (1600 MHz in mmWave and 300MHz in C-band), with network speeds reaching 30.5 Gbps.

Also Read: E& UAE and Yahsat Partner to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Standard Smartphones









Seamless Connectivity

E& UAE says these speeds ensure seamless connectivity to meet the increasing demand for a broad spectrum of digital services. The company's vision for connectivity integration includes the integration of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative services, including network slicing, private 5G networks, RedCap, mobile VPN, and premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) leased lines.

Record-Breaking Speeds

E& UAE said, "We are thrilled to announce E& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy."

"By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030, in line with the UAE's recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by TDRA," E& UAE added.

Also Read: UAE Unveils Roadmap for 6G Technology Advancement

AI Integration

The company said it has also harnessed the power of AI to deliver seamless and personalised experiences to every customer. "AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving and smart network planning initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights," E& UAE said.