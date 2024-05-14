E& UAE Claims New 5G Record With 30.5 Gbps Speed on Live Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced was presented by the telco during a demonstration held at the Samena Leaders' Summit 2024.

Highlights

  • E& UAE sets a new global standard with 30.5 Gbps on its 5G network.
  • Roadmap towards 6G technology by 2030.
  • Harnessing AI for personalized customer experiences and environmental sustainability.

Follow Us

E& UAE Claims New 5G Record With 30.5 Gbps on Live Network
UAE operator E& UAE has claimed the world's fastest recorded speed of 30.5 Gbps on its live 5G network. This significant milestone in its evolution towards 5G-Advanced was presented by the telco during a demonstration held at the Samena Leaders' Summit 2024. The operator showcased the successful aggregation of multiple carriers across high-band and mid-band spectrums (1600 MHz in mmWave and 300MHz in C-band), with network speeds reaching 30.5 Gbps.

Also Read: E& UAE and Yahsat Partner to Bring Satellite Connectivity to Standard Smartphones




Seamless Connectivity

E& UAE says these speeds ensure seamless connectivity to meet the increasing demand for a broad spectrum of digital services. The company's vision for connectivity integration includes the integration of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative services, including network slicing, private 5G networks, RedCap, mobile VPN, and premium Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) leased lines.

Record-Breaking Speeds

E& UAE said, "We are thrilled to announce E& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G network speed. With this accomplishment, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of 5G technology, empowering innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy."

"By adopting the latest 5G solutions, we are providing our customers with premium digital experiences today but also paving the way for the 6G era by 2030, in line with the UAE's recently unveiled 6G Roadmap by TDRA," E& UAE added.

Also Read: UAE Unveils Roadmap for 6G Technology Advancement

AI Integration

The company said it has also harnessed the power of AI to deliver seamless and personalised experiences to every customer. "AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving and smart network planning initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights," E& UAE said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They should give two options for comments.. Those who have registered as members, & Those who are new as guest.…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

ved :

Airtel has aggressively deploying new towers in rural Chhattisgarh. I see in my village 2 days back they installed 1…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

Faraz :

If network available.. This could make best secondary SIM plan

BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments