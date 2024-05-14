Windstream Expands Network With Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance

Windstream Wholesale's Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance extends connectivity along the East Coast, providing immediate customer access from Jacksonville, Florida, to Raleigh, North Carolina, and beyond.

Highlights

  • Partnership with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, Tilson Infrastructure, and SummitIG.
  • Extension from Raleigh to Richmond and Ashburn simplifies customer experience.
  • Unique routes along I-95 and US-70/74 enhance network diversity.

Windstream Wholesale (WW), which recently re-merged with Uniti Group, has announced that its dark fiber Breach Route is available for immediate customer access, linking fiber from the Jacksonville (Florida) cable landing station (CLS) to the Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) CLS and on to Raleigh, North Carolina. Windstream has also formed an alliance with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, Tilson Infrastructure, and SummitIG to extend the dark fiber offering north from Raleigh to Richmond and Ashburn in Virginia. Windstream announced these two significant milestones on Monday as part of its network expansion strategy.

Also Read: Uniti Announces Merger With Windstream to Create US Fiber Provider




Network Expansion

Windstream Wholesale's Beach Route spans 690 miles along the East Coast, connecting the Jacksonville CLS to the Myrtle Beach CLS, and continuing on to Raleigh. The Beach Route offers lower latency, linking Raleigh and the Research Triangle region of North Carolina to aerospace hubs in Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, with access to subsea cables at the two major CLS sites along the route, the company said.

The new partnership, dubbed the Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance, extends the route by 315 miles from Benson, North Carolina, to Richmond and Ashburn, simplifying the customer experience and providing seamless networking solutions, according to Windstream.

Also Read: Windstream Wholesale Expands Fibre Network With CanAm2 Build

Enhanced Connectivity

Windstream Wholesale said, "By joining forces with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, SummitIG, and Tilson Infrastructure, we're extending our network reach, adding diversity, and dramatically simplifying the customer experience.”

"Our protected, direct, middle mile network in North Carolina gives customers access to unique routes on I-95 for the first time, from the South Carolina to Virginia borders, as well as the east-west US-70 and US-74 routes that will feed the I-95 artery toward key data centers in Virginia," said Tilson Infrastructure.

Also Read: Kinetic Boosts Fiber Installation Quality With Resi-Plow Method

Windstream Wholesale is an optical technology company that delivers customised wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyper scalers in the US and Canada.

