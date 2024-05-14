Tata Play Teams Up With Amazon Prime to Offer Prime Benefits for TV and OTT Users

This collaboration offers subscribers multiple price plans starting from Rs 199 per month, providing a variety of TV channels alongside Prime Lite, Tata Play said.

  • Multiple price plans starting from Rs 199 per month.
  • Access to Prime Video and other popular apps.
  • Freedom to create personalised OTT packs

Tata Play, a content distribution platform, has partnered with Amazon Prime to provide its DTH and Tata Play Binge customers with access to Prime Video's content. This collaboration offers subscribers multiple price plans starting from Rs 199 per month, providing a variety of TV channels alongside Prime Lite, Tata Play said.

Flexible Plans for DTH and OTT Users

Under the new plans, Tata Play Binge subscribers can enjoy Prime Lite along with over 30 other popular apps at various price points. Users can opt for packages starting at Rs 199 per month for 6 OTT apps, including Prime Video, from a list of 33 apps or can subscribe to all 33 apps, including Prime Video, for Rs 349 per month.

Enhanced Viewing Experience with Prime Lite

"While on the one hand, Tata Play's robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition," said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Play.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President of APAC and MENA at Prime Video, said, "The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping and shipping of ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more."

Amazon Prime and Tata Play Plans and Benefits

Amazon Prime and Tata Play offer various plans and benefits catering to both DTH and OTT users as below:

With DTH Packs, subscribers can access Prime Lite with Tata Play to enjoy Prime Video content on any two screens, be it mobile or TV. Additionally, subscribers can avail access to exclusive deals and free shipping on Amazon. These benefits are available as a bundle with linear TV packs, starting at Rs 199 per month.

For Tata Play Binge subscribers, Prime Lite offers similar perks, including access to Prime Video content on two screens and exclusive deals. Furthermore, subscribers enjoy unlimited same-day and next-day delivery across millions of products on Amazon. Users can select 6 OTT apps, including Prime Lite at Rs 199 per month, or enjoy all 33 apps, including Prime Lite, at Rs 349 per month.

Tata Play said that in addition to the new plans mentioned above, DTH customers can also subscribe to the annual subscription of Amazon Prime through Tata Play DTH at a limited-time introductory offer. Users gain access to Prime Video, free shipping/shopping benefits, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and access through 5 devices.

