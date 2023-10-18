Windstream Wholesale Expands Fibre Network With CanAm2 Build



Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology and advanced solutions provider, has announced the completion of an important segment of its CanAm2 long-haul fibre route. The section between the New York state border and Montreal, Canada, is now open for business.

CanAm2 Fibre Build

In its official release, Windstream stated that it continues to make progress with the CanAm2 fibre build, which spans 440 miles and comprises 432 new fibres running from Montreal, Canada, through Albany, New York, and on to New York City. CanAm2 aims to provide increased availability of dark fibre to meet the growing demand for high-capacity transport from customers.

CanAm2 offers a novel and distinctive route design that connects Montreal and New York City, while also providing access to networks in Boston, Massachusetts via Albany. Additionally, it serves as a crucial network junction supporting the westbound corridor to Buffalo, New York, and various connection points further west.

Key Partnerships

Windstream Wholesale attributes the progress on CanAm2 to two key partnerships: one with Telecon, a North American telecom infrastructure turnkey solutions provider responsible for the route build within Canada, and another with Hylan, a turnkey communications solutions provider responsible for the route build within the US from the Canadian border to New York City.

construction projects

Windstream Wholesale has initiated a series of construction projects to upgrade select routes and establish new network routes with high-count fibre across Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON). CanAm2 is a key route within this build.

Beach Route Upgrade

Another significant route is the Beach Route, an 864-count fibre route stretching from Raleigh, North Carolina, to cable landing stations in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Windstream has reported that the Beach Route is already 70 percent complete, with the northern section from Raleigh to Savannah, Georgia, nearing 90 percent completion. It is expected to be handed over to customers later this year.