BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 58 prepaid plan is a data voucher and will require the user to keep an active plan to utilise the benefits of this one. The Rs 58 plan comes with 7 days of validity and 2GB of daily data. After the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has silently brought in two new prepaid plans for its prepaid customers. The telco has been struggling to launch 4G, but keeps bringing new offers and plans to entertain customers and prevent them from leaving its network. The two new plans cost Rs 58 and Rs 59. The Rs 58 plan is a data voucher while the Rs 59 plan is a regular service validity prepaid plan. Their benefits are explained below.




BSNL Rs 58 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 58 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

BSNL's Rs 59 prepaid plan comes with a service validity of 7 days. This plan comes with 1GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this plan. The daily cost of using this plan is Rs 8.43, which is quite high, considering you can get better value plans from private telecom operators if you can shell out money for a longer-duration service validity.

Regardless, these are plans that the customers of the telco who don't earn much will appreciate. These plans can also enable them to utilise their secondary BSNL SIM for a limited time, at a very reasonable cost. BSNL won't see an uptick in its average revenue per user (ARPU) with plans such as these but may add new customers and retain the existing ones because of them.

The state-run telco now needs 4G desperately to corner some of the subscriber market share its way and also improve revenues.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

