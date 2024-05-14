Nexfibre to Connect Over 30,000 Premises in Sedgefield in 2024



Nexfibre, a UK wholesale full-fibre network operator, has announced plans to connect more than 30,000 premises in the Sedgefield constituency to its full-fibre network in 2024. This is the first phase of plans to connect over 40,000 premises across County Durham this year in partnership with Virgin Media O2, its build partner, and anchor tenant.

Also Read: Nexfibre Reaches One Million UK Premises Passed Milestone









Nexfibre's Expansion

The expansion covers areas like Newton Aycliffe, including Trimdon, Trimdon Grange, Fishburn, Sedgefield, Chilton, Ferryhill, and Cornforth. With investments in these areas, nexfibre said it continues to deploy its full-fibre network to communities across the UK. As TelecomTalk reported, the company recently announced it has reached 1 million premises, part of its overall goal of reaching 5 million premises by 2026.

Commenting on the expansion, Rajiv Datta, CEO of nexfibre, said, "We are committed to delivering high-quality full-fibre connectivity to communities and businesses across the UK, including in Sedgefield and the wider county of Durham. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling access to the tools needed to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy."

Ultrafast Broadband Access

Powered by XGS-PON technology, nexfibre's full-fiber broadband offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This means more residents in Sedgefield and the wider Durham area will have access to ultrafast internet and TV streaming services through Virgin Media O2.

"The investment nexfibre is making in Newton Aycliffe, Trimdon, Trimdon Grange, Fishburn, Sedgefield, Chilton, Ferryhill, and Cornforth will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help provide better services for people locally," said Member of Parliament for Sedgefield, Paul Howell.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Create Fixed Network Company NetCo for UK Fibre Expansion

Post the completion of the network rollout, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Sedgefield constituency will soon be able to feel the benefit of Virgin Media's services with speeds up to 10 times faster than the local average. Nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica.