Bharti Airtel Q4 FY24: ARPU at Rs 209, Net Profit at Rs 2072 Crore

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Bharti Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 209 during Q4 FY24, a growth of Rs 1 only QoQ. The telco added 0.8 million postpaid subscribers and 4G/5G data customers went up by 28.6 million YoY and 7.8 million QoQ.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has just announced its financial results for Q4 FY24.
  • The telco's consolidated net profit after exceptional items stood at Rs 2072 crore for the quarter, and Rs 7,467 crore for FY24.
  • Even though the net profit declined, revenues zoomed upwards.

Follow Us

bharti airtel q4 fy24 arpu at rs

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has just announced its financial results for Q4 FY24. The telco's consolidated net profit after exceptional items stood at Rs 2072 crore for the quarter, and Rs 7,467 crore for FY24. Compared to the Q4 FY23, it is 31.1% down YoY. Even the net profit for the financial year is down YoY (it was Rs 8,346 crore in FY23).




Even though the net profit declined, revenues zoomed upwards. Airtel posted quarterly revenues of Rs 37,599 crore for Q4 FY24 and Rs 1,49,982 crore for FY24. India business posted a quarterly revenue of Rs 28,513 crore, up 12.9% YoY. Mobile services revenues were up 12.9% YoY, and Airtel Business revenues were up by 14.1% YoY. What was positive was the growth in the homes business and DTH (Direct-to-Home) business.

Let's take a look at the key metrics.

Read More - Airtel Q3 FY24 Results: ARPU Reaches Rs 208, More Details Here

Airtel Key Performance Metrics for Q4 FY24

Bharti Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 209 during Q4 FY24, a growth of Rs 1 only QoQ. The telco added 0.8 million postpaid subscribers and 4G/5G data customers went up by 28.6 million YoY and 7.8 million QoQ. Airtel's 72% mobile user base is 4G/5G connected. Mobile data consumption was up 25% YoY at 22.6GB per month. Airtel's Homes business added 331,000 customers during the quarter. Airtel is live with its Homes Business in 1290 cities of the country.

The telco's board has announced a dividend of Rs 8 on fully paid up equity shares.

Read More - Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore; ARPU at Rs 203

Gotal Vittal, Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said, "We ended the year on a strong note with consistent performance across all businesses, both on customer metrics as well as financial parameters. India revenue (adjusted for Beetel) grew by 1.7% with EBITDA margin expanding to 54.1%, despite one day less in the quarter. Consolidated performance was impacted primarily by the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira. We added 7.8 million smart phone customers and delivered an industry leading ARPU of Rs 209."

"Our relentless focus on improving customer experience has resulted in 20% churn reduction during the quarter. Our simple and clear strategy coupled with razor-sharp focus on execution enabled us to end the quarter with life-time high market share across all businesses. Our efforts on digitizing Airtel are now gathering velocity and is being visibly felt across all parts of our operations. At the same time, our return on capital employed continues to remain low due to the absence of tariff repair in the industry," he added.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They should give two options for comments.. Those who have registered as members, & Those who are new as guest.…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

ved :

Airtel has aggressively deploying new towers in rural Chhattisgarh. I see in my village 2 days back they installed 1…

Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Patan District of Gujarat Under…

Faraz :

If network available.. This could make best secondary SIM plan

BSNL Launches New Rs 58 and Rs 59 Prepaid Plan

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments