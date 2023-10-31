Bharti Airtel Reports Q2 Net Profit of Rs 1,341 Crore; ARPU at Rs 203

Reported by Yashika Goel

The company's India operations drove the growth, with mobile ARPU increasing to Rs 203 and 4G/5G data customers reaching 69 percent of the overall mobile customer base.

Highlights

  • The consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 1,341 crore.
  • The company's ARPU stands at Rs 203.
  • Airtel 4G, 5G data customers reach 69 percent of overall mobile customer base.

Bharti Airtel announces consolidated results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. The telecommunications giant posted quarterly revenues of Rs 37,044 crore, a growth of 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Airtel attributed this revenue to the performance of its India operations. The India business segment posted a quarterly revenue of Rs 26,995 crore, marking an increase of 10.9 percent year-on-year, the mobile services within India noted an 11.0 percent year-on-year surge in revenues with the addition of strong 4G/5G customers and a notable rise in the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

Also Read: Airtel Africa Expands Customer Base, Reports Profits Despite Currency Challenges




Airtel reported a consolidated EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) of Rs 19,665 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 53.1 percent, up 176 basis points year-on-year. The India business segment posted an EBITDA of Rs 14,561 crore, with an EBITDA margin at 53.9 percent, up 214 basis points year-on-year.

Net Income

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net income (before exceptional items) of Rs 2,960 crore, representing a growth of 44.2 percent year-on-year. However, the consolidated net income (after exceptional items) stood at Rs 1,341 crore, showing a decrease of 37.5 percent year-on-year.

Data Customers

The company also showcased strong operational indicators, with 4G/5G data customers witnessing an increase of 27.2 million year-on-year and 7.7 million quarter-on-quarter, accounting for 69 percent of the overall mobile customer base. Notably, Airtel said the quarter also recorded the highest-ever postpaid net additions, totalling 1.0 million in Q2’24.

ARPU and Data Consumption

Moreover, mobile ARPU witnessed a positive uptrend, increasing to Rs 203 in Q2'24 as compared to Rs 190 in Q2'23. Mobile data consumption showed remarkable growth, surging by 19.6 percent year-on-year, with average data usage per data customer at 21.7 GBs per month.

The Homes business added an all time hight 471,000 new customer additions, taking the total user base to 6.9 million. The Digital TV customer base further solidified its position, reaching 15.7 million.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Reports Q1 Net Profit of Rs 1,612 Crore, ARPU Grows to Rs 200

In a statement, Gopal Vittal, MD, Bharti Airtel, said: "This has been yet another quarter of solid revenue growths and improved margins. Our India revenue continues to gain momentum and grew sequentially by 2.4 percent. Our consolidated revenue however was impacted by the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira. Consolidated EBITDA margins expanded to 53.1 percent supported by a strong war on Waste program."

"We added 7.7 million 4G/5G net adds and exited the quarter with an industry leading ARPU of 203. Our Postpaid and Homes businesses continued their strong growth trajectory as we added the highest ever net adds in both these segments in any single quarter. Our performance is under pinned by a simple and consistent strategy of focusing on quality customers and delivering the best experience to them in a seamless digital way," Gopal added.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

