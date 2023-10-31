Apple Brings New 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch differ. Both models are available for pre-orders now and will go on sale from November 7, 2023, in India. Note that for the first time, Apple has launched a Space Black colour for the MacBook.

Highlights

  • Cupertino tech giant, Apple has announced the new MacBook Pro models with a new family of M3 chips.
  • There are three M3 chips - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.
  • All of these come with a supercharged CPU and GPU to offer a faster experience to consumers.

apple brings new 14 inch and 16

Cupertino tech giant, Apple has announced the new MacBook Pro models with a new family of M3 chips. There are three M3 chips - M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max. All of these come with a supercharged CPU and GPU to offer a faster experience to consumers. The new chips are made on the 3nm technology. Let’s take a look at the new MacBook Pros and see what’s new.




MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch with M3 Family: What’s New?

apple brings new 14 inch and 16 2

The new MacBook Pro models feature the Liquid Retina XDR display with 20% brighter SDR content. There’s a 1080p camera on top, an immersive six-speaker sound system, and 22 hours of battery life.

What’s interesting about the recent Apple event is that when they announced the new MacBook Pro models, the comparison was with the M1 chip Macs, and not the previous generation, which was M2. Regardless, Apple said that their latest event was recorded on an iPhone and edited on a Mac, which is a big thing.

Apple said that the render performance in the Final Cut Pro with a MacBook Pro with an M3 chip is 7.4x faster than the 13-inch MacBook with Core i7 and up to 60% faster with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1.

Then, of course, the performance only becomes better with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These laptops are made for creators and business people. They offer great battery life and a workflow experience that is super smooth. Let’s check out their prices in India.

MacBook Pro M3 Price in India

apple brings new 14 inch and 16 1

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 Price:

512GB memory and 8GB RAM - Rs 1,69,900
1TB memory and 8GB RAM - Rs 1,89,900

MacBook Pro 14-inch Price with M3 Pro Price:

512GB memory and 18GB RAM - Rs 1,99,900
1TB memory and 18GB RAM - Rs 2,39,900

MacBook Pro 14-inch Price with M3 Max Price:

1TB memory and 36GB RAM - Rs 3,19,900

MacBook Pro 16-inch Price with M3 Pro:

512GB memory and 18GB RAM - Rs 2,49,900
512GB memory and 36GB RAM - Rs 2,89,900

MacBook Pro 16-inch Price with M3 Max:

1TB memory and 36GB RAM - Rs 3,49,900
1TB memory and 48GB RAM - Rs 3,99,900

