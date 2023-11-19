Jio Working on a Rs 15000 Cloud Laptop: Report

Jio's aim is to offer the laptop for a very affordable cost, but charge a subscription fee for allowing cloud computing. The same laptop can have multiple users having multiple subscriptions. It will be a 'new thing' in the Indian market amongst consumers.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, wants to disrupt the personal computer (PC) market.
  • The telco recently brought the all-new JioBook, which is available at a low cost of Rs 14,499.
  • Jio wants to deliver power at a fraction of the usual cost that consumers must pay when they want a decent laptop.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom player, wants to disrupt the personal computer (PC) market. The telco recently brought the all-new JioBook, which is available at a low cost of Rs 14,499. However, this laptop won't be the top choice for consumers looking to get a powerful laptop. Jio wants to deliver power at a fraction of the usual cost that consumers must pay when they want a decent laptop. According to an ET report, Jio is working on a laptop that will be powered by the 'cloud'.




So the laptop will just be a "dumb terminal", mentioned the report. All the processing and storage will happen on the Jio Cloud. It would help the telco in reducing the cost of the laptop significantly. This is because the cost of including a powerful processor and storage would not be there anymore. The report said that Jio is currently conducting trials with HP Chromebook for the expected cloud PC.

Jio's aim is to offer the laptop for a very affordable cost, but charge a subscription fee for allowing cloud computing. The same laptop can have multiple users having multiple subscriptions. It will be a 'new thing' in the Indian market amongst consumers. Even education institutes can benefit from a laptop such as this as it would reduce hardware costs for them.

The telecom operator would be able to leverage the mobile networks it has set up and fiber it has laid throughout the country to offer a great connectivity experience to Jio cloud laptop users. It is worth noting that Jio has already announced its Cloud PC. The Cloud PC was announced during the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries Limited. The telco is also experienced in offering cloud computing services to enterprises.

For now, Reliance Jio has not officially confirmed the presence of a laptop powered by Jio Cloud. More details should come in the future, so stay tuned.

