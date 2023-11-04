JioGlass Likely to Make it to Market Before the End of Year

Customers simply need to plug and play with this product. You need a smartphone, that will push all the content to this Smart Glass. Now Jio says that you can use this product as your own immersive personal theatre, with your smartphone as the controller, and also extend the display of your computer virtually by connecting it to your laptop.

JioGlass is going to make it to the market before the end of this year. However, if you are someone who wants to get a hold of this, it might not impress you much. On the basis of the first impression that I had of the JioGlass during the IMC 2023, it is a decent and well-thought-out product but just doesn’t serve any needs for me as a consumer. Maybe there are more use cases of this AR (augmented reality) glass for consumers that I can’t see right now.




But for now, its use is limited for the consumers. I watched a YouTube video playing on the JioGlass. The experience was not that great, to be honest. I can see that there would be a few people who would want to experience YouTube content this way, but it doesn’t really create an environment that makes me feel that there’s a need for this. Note that my views come from my experience with the product at IMC 2023, where I couldn’t really dive too much into the product as the only demo Jio showed was of watching YouTube when connected with a OnePlus device.

However, maybe once I get to experience more use cases, my thoughts can change in the future. So what does Jio say that a consumer can do with the JioGlass?

Customers simply need to plug and play with this product. You need a smartphone, that will push all the content to this Smart Glass. Now Jio says that you can use this product as your own immersive personal theatre, with your smartphone as the controller, and also extend the display of your computer virtually by connecting it to your laptop. Further, Jio says that you can do gaming as well as engage in learning with the Jio Glass.

Jio-owned Tesseract is developing the JioGlass. It weighs only 69 grams and the cable will come inside the box which will connect with other devices to power the content.

JioGlass for Enterprises?

JioGlass makes the most sense for enterprises. It can help candidates, trainees, students, or employees to get trained for a particular skill. JioGlass Enterprise Early Access Program is already live and enterprises/businesses can register for it.

There’s JioGlass Enterprise Edition with Tesseract Enterprise XR App Suite. It can help enterprises with live training, collaborating for design, and delivering a better sales pitch.

How things go for the product will only be known once it reaches the market. It is likely to launch commercially before the end of this year.

