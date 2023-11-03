BT and Ericsson Collaborate With Port of Tyne for 5G Private Network Deployment



The Port of Tyne has partnered with BT and Ericsson to deploy a 5G private network and smart port technology across the entire estate, marking the UK's first site-wide implementation of 4G and 5G standalone connectivity for smart port applications. This development has enabled one of the UK's largest and most important ports to go live with 4G and 5G private network connectivity.

Use Cases Set for November Launch

The infrastructure is built on the Ericsson Private 5G Solution and BT spectrum, allowing both 4G and 5G to operate simultaneously, supporting legacy systems and enabling new 5G applications.

As per the statement, the initial set of live use cases is scheduled to commence in November. These include the installation of video cameras and sensors at each gate on the site for automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), ensuring secure vehicle access management.

Additionally, 5G-enabled cameras with a 360-degree view at the quayside, along with AI-driven software, will facilitate automated container inspection and identification.

Port of Tyne stated, "5G is going to play a crucial role in helping Port of Tyne achieve our goals. We can streamline our operations, improve safety and sustainability, and drive growth and innovation throughout the entire maritime industry and beyond. With seamless connectivity, we can link shipping companies, logistics providers, and regulatory bodies from around the world, enabling us to work together more effectively to address global challenges like climate change and cybersecurity threats."

Future Applications

With the deployment of a private 5G wireless network, the port can integrate various future 5G applications and advanced technologies. These technologies include Autonomous Navigation Technology, remote crane operations, connected drones on land and at sea, wearable technology, XR devices, and a connected ecosystem of AI sensors.