Orange Establishes First Private 5G Network in Jordan



Orange Jordan has become the first communications service provider in Jordan to establish a private 5G network for business sector customers. This development comes as Orange Jordan announced its collaboration with Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) on Wednesday to create a private 5G network, marking a milestone not only in Jordan but also within the Orange Group in the Middle East and Africa.

Also Read: Orange Jordan launches 5G Services in Amman and Irbid









Orange said this collaboration follows Orange Jordan's successful launch of 5G technology in Amman and Irbid in July 2023, as reported by TelecomTalk. Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) is the gateway for import and export cargo trading between the Levant region and the rest of the world, as per the website.

Benefits of 5G for ACT

As per the official statement, the deployment and launch of this 5G network in Aqaba will enhance the attractiveness and competitiveness of the port area. The 5G network is set to deliver an unmatched quality of service within ACT's industrial-port zone, providing opportunities for innovation and the development of customised use cases.

Also Read: Orange Spain Develops 5G SA Private Network for Port of Barcelona

ACT stated, "Orange Jordan's partnership in establishing a private 5G network for Aqaba Container Terminal marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards technological excellence. This forward-thinking initiative not only enhances our operational efficiency but also strengthens Aqaba's digital infrastructure. We are committed to this strategic partnership, which not only supports our current goals but also paves the way for our future strategies and visions.

Also Read: Umniah Launches 5G Services in Jordan, First in the Kingdom

According to the statement, in addition to its immediate operational benefits, the 5G network is expected to serve as a magnet for valuable investments, further driving economic growth in the region.