Bharti Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plans for Everyday Connectivity

Explore Airtel's 1GB per day prepaid plans, offering flexibility for different user needs and preferences.

  • Airtel's 1GB per day plans cater to various validities and user requirements.
  • Unlimited voice, daily data, SMS, and Airtel Thanks rewards included.
  • The Airtel 265 Plan with 28-day validity is recommended for minimalistic users seeking unlimited voice and 5G benefits.

Bharti Airtel's 1GB per day plans offer great flexibility for minimalistic internet users who use data while on the go to stay connected and rely on broadband WiFi connectivity at home or work. Airtel has recently upgraded its prepaid plans and associated benefits to align with market competition while simultaneously helping it increase its ARPU. Now, let's take a look at Bharti Airtel's 1GB per day plans available for Airtel prepaid users to recharge in September 2023.

Airtel offers three 1GB per day plans with varying validities. Let's take a closer look at these plans.

Airtel 1GB per Day Plan for 28 Days

The Airtel Rs 265 Truly Unlimited Plan offers unlimited voice (local, STD, roaming), 1GB of data per day, after which data speeds will be reduced to up to 64 Kbps, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. This plan also includes three complementary Airtel Thanks rewards: Unlimited 5G data, usable in 5G network areas only, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free. Recharging the Airtel 265 prepaid plan via the Airtel Thanks App also grants you an exclusive app reward of 2GB of data.

Airtel 1GB per Day Plan for 24 Days

The Airtel Rs 239 plan offers a slightly shorter validity of 24 days, providing plan benefits such as unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day, after which data speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, the Airtel 239 plan includes complementary Airtel Thanks rewards: Unlimited 5G data for use in 5G network areas, Free Hellotunes, and complimentary access to Wynk Music Free.

Airtel 1GB per Day Plan for 21 Days

The Airtel Rs 209 plan offers a shorter validity of 21 days. It includes unlimited voice calls, 1GB of data per day (after which data speeds will be reduced to 64 Kbps), and 100 SMS per day. This plan also comes with two complementary Airtel Thanks rewards: Free Hellotunes and complimentary access to Wynk Music.

Conclusion

All of the aforementioned Airtel 1GB per day truly unlimited prepaid plans can be recharged using the Airtel Thanks App. If you are seeking minimalistic data usage with unlimited voice benefits, our suggestion would be the Airtel Rs 265 Plan, which comes with a 28-day validity. This plan also offers Unlimited 5G data benefits, allowing you to enjoy the 5G experience without concerns about data usage, provided you are in a 5G network area.

