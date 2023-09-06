Bharti Airtel’s Wynk Studio Forays Into Music Distribution to Monetise Its Digital Ecosystem

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Wynk Studio, a part of Airtel's Wynk Music ecosystem, embarks on movie music distribution, securing its first deal for the movie - Love All. Airtel aims to monetise its music platform and 5G Networks, with rapid 5G deployment underway.

Highlights

  • Wynk Studio has partnered with the movie - Love All - to distribute the film's music.
  • This is Wynk Studio's first foray into music distribution.
  • 5G is expected to boost the growth of streaming music in India.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel's Wynk Studio Forays Into Music Distribution to Monetise Its Digital EcoSystem
Bharti Airtel's Wynk Music has announced that Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem, has ventured into music distribution by securing its first deal. It has acquired the distribution rights for the movie "Love All," a film based on the life of badminton player P. Gopichand. The movie features five tracks, all of which are already available on Wynk Music.

Also Read: Wynk Studio Empowers Over 900 Independent Artists to Expand Their Reach




Wynk Studio Forays into Movie Distribution

In its statement today, Airtel stated, "Wynk Studio was established with the vision of offering independent artists a creative outlet which would also help them with any monetisation and discovery issues they might face. We have had great success with independent artists and have 1000 artists on our roster at present. This distribution partnership will open new vistas for producers looking to explore digital distribution and wanting to capitalise on Airtel's inherent strengths of reach and connectivity."

Wynk Digital Ecosystem

Wynk Music, launched in September 2014, swiftly ascended to become India's leading music streaming app in terms of downloads and daily active users. During the lockdown, Wynk introduced Wynk Stage, offering live concerts and performances by top singers on smart screens. Subsequently, in August 2022, Wynk Studio was launched.

For those who regularly follow TelecomTalk, you are likely familiar with the latest updates regarding the Wynk ecosystem. Wynk Studio serves as a platform for independent artists, and you can find more information about it in the linked story below.

Also Read: How Airtel Wynk Studio Is Making a Difference for Independent Artists

Airtel's Vision for Independent Artists

Through the Wynk Studio platform, artists receive compensation for every stream heard by users, thereby assisting independent artists and creators in monetizing their work. Airtel's Wynk has now extended this feature to new, small-scale movie makers with limited budgets for music distribution. With this advancement, the Wynk platform welcomes movie makers facing budget constraints to leverage its services.

Under Wynk Stage, Airtel had previously introduced a digital concert feature in the country on its 4G Network during the lockdown. Now, as Airtel rapidly deploys 5G Networks, the high-speed, low-latency network will pave the way for additional innovation, enhancing user engagement and interaction features within the concert offerings of the Wynk ecosystem.

Also Read: Airtel Bundles Massive Data Benefits With Wynk Premium Plans

Airtel stated that Wynk Music provides music in 15 Indian languages, and regional songs currently constitute over 30 percent of the app's total streams. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu, and Bhojpuri have experienced growth exceeding 150 percent and are gaining popularity beyond their respective states.

Also Read: Airtel’s Wynk Music Brings Dolby Atmos for Immersive Audio Experience

With these developments taking place within the Wynk Music Digital ecosystem, Airtel is exploring methods to monetize both its music platform and 5G Networks with high-speed and low-latency. Airtel 5G Plus is already accessible in over 5,000 cities as of August, and Airtel intends to extend its 5G service to every town and significant rural area by September 2023.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Glad you clarified it for all TT readers. We surely will do an annual plan recharge before 31st December.

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Rakesh :

The problems with Vi are many. They are the snail of the telecom sector. 1) too much delay in enabling…

Vodafone Idea Lenders Don't Feel the Weight of Promoters Trust…

Rupesh :

Problem here is Idea which has 27.45% stake is being expected to take all the load while Vodafone with 45%…

Vodafone Idea Lenders Don't Feel the Weight of Promoters Trust…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, Here iss the screenshot from my friends number with 5G UL valid till 2999 plan expiry in Jun 2024.…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Rupesh :

Yeah CC do but here same is confirmed from Welcome offer TnC on Jio's website. Also Jio has histiry of…

Jio Offering Up to Free 21GB Bonus Data with Three…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments