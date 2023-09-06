

Bharti Airtel's Wynk Music has announced that Wynk Studio, India's largest music distribution ecosystem, has ventured into music distribution by securing its first deal. It has acquired the distribution rights for the movie "Love All," a film based on the life of badminton player P. Gopichand. The movie features five tracks, all of which are already available on Wynk Music.

Wynk Studio Forays into Movie Distribution

In its statement today, Airtel stated, "Wynk Studio was established with the vision of offering independent artists a creative outlet which would also help them with any monetisation and discovery issues they might face. We have had great success with independent artists and have 1000 artists on our roster at present. This distribution partnership will open new vistas for producers looking to explore digital distribution and wanting to capitalise on Airtel's inherent strengths of reach and connectivity."

Wynk Digital Ecosystem

Wynk Music, launched in September 2014, swiftly ascended to become India's leading music streaming app in terms of downloads and daily active users. During the lockdown, Wynk introduced Wynk Stage, offering live concerts and performances by top singers on smart screens. Subsequently, in August 2022, Wynk Studio was launched.

For those who regularly follow TelecomTalk, you are likely familiar with the latest updates regarding the Wynk ecosystem. Wynk Studio serves as a platform for independent artists, and you can find more information about it in the linked story below.

Airtel's Vision for Independent Artists

Through the Wynk Studio platform, artists receive compensation for every stream heard by users, thereby assisting independent artists and creators in monetizing their work. Airtel's Wynk has now extended this feature to new, small-scale movie makers with limited budgets for music distribution. With this advancement, the Wynk platform welcomes movie makers facing budget constraints to leverage its services.

Under Wynk Stage, Airtel had previously introduced a digital concert feature in the country on its 4G Network during the lockdown. Now, as Airtel rapidly deploys 5G Networks, the high-speed, low-latency network will pave the way for additional innovation, enhancing user engagement and interaction features within the concert offerings of the Wynk ecosystem.

Airtel stated that Wynk Music provides music in 15 Indian languages, and regional songs currently constitute over 30 percent of the app's total streams. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu, and Bhojpuri have experienced growth exceeding 150 percent and are gaining popularity beyond their respective states.

With these developments taking place within the Wynk Music Digital ecosystem, Airtel is exploring methods to monetize both its music platform and 5G Networks with high-speed and low-latency. Airtel 5G Plus is already accessible in over 5,000 cities as of August, and Airtel intends to extend its 5G service to every town and significant rural area by September 2023.