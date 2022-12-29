Airtel Bundles Massive Data Benefits With Wynk Premium Plans

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest operator, offers various Digital Platforms, such as Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream, as in-house offerings, with its prepaid and postpaid plans. Wynk Music is separately available for Android, iOS, and Desktop platforms, offering HD Songs, Podcasts, Callertunes, and Concert services to both Airtel and non-Airtel customers. Although Wynk services come bundled with specific plans, Bharti Airtel also offers Wynk Premium Plans for users to subscribe and groove to their favourite tracks. Refreshed Wynk Benefits for Airtel users will be soothing to the ears of music lovers.

Airtel Wynk Premium Now Bundles Massive Data

Wynk Music Premium Monthly Subscription

Wynk Premium bundles 5GB of Data for streaming music throughout the month for Airtel subscribers. Prepaid users who purchase the monthly premium subscription can enjoy 5GB of Data as a Free Extra benefit along with the premium benefits such as Unlimited Streaming, HelloTunes, Downloads, and Ad-free Music. In addition, the Wynk Premium subscription with Data benefits is available at a discounted price of Rs 98 instead of its regular Rs 149 pricing.

Wynk Music Premium Yearly Subscription

Airtel also offers 50 GB of free data with a Wynk Music Premium Yearly subscription. Wynk Music's year-long premium subscription plan is available for users at Rs 301. So, as New Year is around, consider subscribing to the plan for your year-long music requirements and start streaming your favourite tracks worry-free with 50 GB of free data.

So, this holiday season, let music accompany your travel or leisure plans and enjoy the extra data benefits offered by Airtel upon availing premium subscription. The data validity will be the same as your current pack. These Wynk Premium packs can be purchased through Wynk App or by recharging with packs of Rs 98 and Rs 301, respectively.

Also Read: Wynk Music at Top Rank in Music App Charts

Free First Month Wynk Premium for New Users

Your First Month is on Wynk - For New Users, both Airtel and Non-Airtel, Wynk Music offers first-month Premium benefits worth Rs 49 for free. Premium Benefits include:

Download Unlimited Songs to listen offline Ad-free music, podcasts, and live shows Free unlimited online streaming Exclusive made-for-you playlists

Airtel Wynk Premium Plans

Sl. No Pack Duration MRP Benefit Data Benefit Comments 1 Wynk Premium 1 Month 49 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music. For Airtel, Non-Airtel Users 2 Wynk Premium Monthly 1 Month 98 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music. 5 GB For Airtel Users 3 Wynk Premium 3 Month 129 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music. For Airtel, Non-Airtel Users 4 Wynk Premium Yearly 1 Year 301 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music. 50 GB For Airtel Users 5 Wynk Premium Yearly 1 Year 399 Unlimited - Streaming, HD Audio, Hellotunes, Downloads, Ad-free Music. For Airtel, Non-Airtel Users

Wynk Studio

Wynk Studio is an exclusive platform that enables artists to launch their music, distribute songs and connect with fans. Wynk studio is a music distribution ecosystem for independent artists in India and overseas. Wynk Studio recently onboarded fresh artists to its platform. If you are an aspirant looking for a music platform, Wynk Studio can be a platform where you can be heard, known and be a star.

Also Read: Wynk Rewind for 2022 is Live Now

Wynk Rewind

Wynk Music, a few days back, introduced Wynk Rewind, a personalised user experience which features top artists, albums, songs, and playlists, heard by the listeners during the year 2022. In addition, Wynk also released its top lists for India and across the states highlighting top songs, albums, playlists, and the most streamed artist on the platform.

Conclusion

Airtel bundling data benefits with Wynk premium or vice versa is a perfect gift for those who love and enjoy music. Users can start building party playlists of their favourite tracks ahead of the New Year Celebrations. Wynk Rewind will also help users to curate a personalised playlist for the celebrations ahead.