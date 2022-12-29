Excitel Broadband 200 Mbps Plan Compared with You Broadband

The number of new ventures or small firms has been steadily increasing across the nation. To hammer out the work process, the majority of these enterprises need compact offices. In these workspaces, collaboration with a small team also necessitates a dependable and seamless internet connection. There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in the nation, and they can all provide the same broadband plan with a variety of features, which makes it difficult for users to decide which option is best. In this article, we'll compare the You broadband to Excitel's 200 Mbps internet services. So, let's take a look.

Excitel’s 200 Mbps Plan

Excitel offers broadband access with internet speeds of 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps. One of the most affordable plans from the provider that also provides excellent value is the 200 Mbps plan. Excitel's 200 Mbps package is available in a variety of price ranges and lengths. Users can purchase a 200 Mbps plan from Excitel for 3 months, six months, nine months, and 12 months for Rs 592, Rs 522, Rs 470, and Rs 424, respectively. Excitel's plans actually offer truly unlimited data, and thus there is no FUP (fair-usage-policy) data cap. However, the 200 Mbps plan does not provide any OTT perks.

You Broadband 200 Mbps Plan

You Broadband's 200 Mbps plan in Ahmedabad is also a great offer for customers. You Broadband's 200 Mbps plan is available in four different validities - 1 month, 95 days, Six months and one-year validity at a price of Rs 1062, Rs 3186, Rs 6372 and Rs 12,744. A 3.5TB or 3,500GB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data allowance is included with the plan. Once the FUP data has been used up, the speed is lowered to 1 Mbps. Note that the pricing of the plan includes GST here.

Numerous Indian cities are served by You Broadband. Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kakinada, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Navsari, Powai, Pune, Rajkot, Surat, Thane, Vadodara, Valsad, Vapi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam are among these cities.

Both companies are offering a decent offer to customers. However, Excitel's plan is way more affordable.