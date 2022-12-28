Realme GT Neo 5 Could Overshadow Redmi Note 12 Series India Launch

There are already a number of smartphone launches scheduled for January 2023, and more are being added. On January 5, the Realme GT Neo 5 will be unveiled. On the same day, Xiaomi plans to introduce the Redmi Note 12 series in India. However, the Realme smartphone is debuting in a different nation. The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to offer 240W charging, and this feature could possibly seek away all the attention, and it might even overshadow the Redmi Note 12 series. India will probably also get the newest Realme GT Neo smartphone soon. Here is every piece of information we have on the impending Realme 5G phone.

The Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone was released by the business earlier this year, and there are rumours that the GT Neo 4 model may follow soon. However, the business has already announced the release of the GT Neo 5 model, suggesting that it will skip the GT Neo 4 and go straight to the Realme GT Neo 5. The cause of this is not yet identified. There's a chance the business will clarify this at the launch event.

Realme GT Neo 5: What can we anticipate?

Though Realme hasn't yet hinted at the features of its future premium 5G phone, rumours have revealed some information about the Realme GT Neo 5. You can anticipate that this premium phone will have a flagship chipset inside as it is a premium device. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is expected to be included for quick performance. A 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED screen that refreshes at 144Hz might be revealed.

This device will purportedly support 240W fast charging technology, a significant improvement above the 150W fast charging offered by the Realme GT Neo 3. Similar to what it did with the earlier iteration, the business might introduce two variants with different battery and charging capacities. One model might have a 5,000mAh battery with 150W rapid charge capability if leaks are to be believed. The second version is anticipated to come with a 4,600mAh battery pack that is touted to support 240W fast charging.

The rear camera system for photography may comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) capability. The other sensors' specifications are still a mystery. It's likely to include dual speakers and an under-display fingerprint sensor. Interestingly, it is said to include RGB lighting arrangement as well.

Realme GT Neo 5 India Launch

There is no information on the Realme GT Neo 5's launch in India, but we anticipate its arrival. One of Realme's major markets is India, where the company has primarily introduced all of the Realme GT series phones. Therefore, it is likely that the new one will also enter this market. The Realme GT Neo 3 was made available in the nation for Rs 36,999, and the new one may be priced similarly.