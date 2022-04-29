Realme GT Neo 3 Comes to India With 150W Fast-Charging

Realme GT Neo 3 recently went official in India. The device boasts support for 150W fast-charging, a technology that was also announced by OnePlus for the OnePlus 10R 5G on Thursday. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and is placed in the premium-mid range segment. Let’s take a complete look at the price and the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The display is a 10-bit panel ensuring the best colour output.

The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will run on Realme UI 3.0 custom skin based on Android 12 out of the box.

On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with a 16MP sensor at the front.

The main highlight of the Realme GT Neo 3 is the support for 150W fast charging. It comes in two versions — a) 4500mAh battery with support for 150W fast-charging and b) 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

The company has claimed that even after 1600 charging cycles, the overall battery health percentage would only drop down to 80%, which is a great thing. Let’s take a look at the pricing of the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price

The Realme GT Neo 3 is available in two variants for Rs 36,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 38,999 (8GB+256GB). The 150W variant of the device will be available with 12GB+256GB for Rs 42,999.

Realme is offering an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on the purchase of the device with the SBI credit card. The first sale of the device will go live on May 4 at 12 PM.