Tecno Phantom X Might be a Really Good Offer in the Mid-Range Segment

Tecno Mobile today launched a new mid-range smartphone in India called Tecno Phantom X. It brings a curved AMOLED display for the users and is being called the first device to do so in the price bracket. Further, there’s a 108MP primary sensor on the rear camera setup. The device comes with an expandable RAM memory feature and has a large display. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the smartphone to see how it is.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications in India

Tecno Phantom X comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. There is 36.5-degree of optimal rounding on the sides of the device for comfort.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 flash internal storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 13GB if there’s empty internal storage, and the internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device packs a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and comes with an adapter inside the box. Further, the device features the latest in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, the Tecno Phantom X comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with the following three sensors – 50MP+13MP+8MP. For selfies, there are two sensors at the front – 48MP and 8MP. The company says that users can shoot 4K videos with the front camera as well.

Tecno Phantom X Price in India

Tecno Phantom X is available only in a solo variant in India with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for Rs 25,999. The device will go into the first sale on May 4, 2022. The company will be offering a complimentary Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999 and a one-time screen replacement.