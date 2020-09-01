MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Announced as a Successor to Helio G90T

MediaTek today announced its most powerful chipset under the Helio G series. Dubbed as the MediaTek Helio G95, the chipset succeeds the Helio G90T which we have seen on several smartphones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme 6 and the Realme 6i. The Helio G95 SoC is a minor upgrade over the Helio G90T and we might see the Realme 7 sporting it as per various leaks and rumours. It will take on the Snapdragon 732G SoC that was launched yesterday and will be seen on the Poco X3. The Helio G95 chipset features enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, multi-camera support, improved connectivity, and AI Super-Resolution for video streams.

MediaTek Helio G95: Features Detailed

MediaTek Helio G95 is aimed at the premium 4G gaming smartphone segment. Starting with the hardware details, the Helio G95 uses two ARM Cortex-A76 cores operating up to 2.05 GHz along with six Cortex-A55 power-efficient cores. It also features an upgraded ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, operating at up to 900 MHz.

MediaTek confirmed that the chip is also equipped with an always-on DSP with support for dual wake-up word detection which ensures seamless concurrence between two parallel Voice Wakeup (VoW) functions. The DSP minimises power consumption of applications such as the always-on Google Assistant and supports multiple keyword triggers and virtual assistants. Similar to the Helio G90T, the G95 also offers support for dual wake-up word.

Moving on, the chipset also has support for up to four cameras with an inbuilt AI processing unit (APU). The chipset also offers HDR10 support alongside supporting 90Hz screens.

MediaTek also stated the chipset comes with enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology which features networking, rapid response, picture quality, and resource management engines for seamless gameplay and responsive user experience. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency, ensuring a smooth and lag-free connection during gaming. It also enables the option to defer calls while in-game without a drop in connection and ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

Other MediaTek Gaming Chipsets

MediaTek first introduced Helio G series last year and the lineup rapidly grew. The MediaTek Helio G series family consists of the G90 series and the new G95 chipsets, aimed at premium users, along with the G85, G80, and G70 chipsets for budget gaming devices. The recently launched MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips are focused on the entry-level and budget smartphone category. It is safe to say that MediaTek now has a strong foothold in India’s under Rs 15,000 price point with devices like Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9, Realme 6, Realme 6i, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and even the upcoming Redmi 9A is also said to sport a MediaTek chipset.