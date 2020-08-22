Xiaomi Starts Rolling Out MIUI 12 to Redmi Note 8 Pro in India

Just a few days back, on August 12, 2020, Xiaomi announced the MIUI 12 in India. It comes with a fresh design and new animations. Now MIUI India through its official social media handles has announced the arrival of MIUI 12 in the Redmi Note 8 Pro models in India. This update will include the vanilla variant of the smartphone as well. Xiaomi has delivered on its promise of rolling out the MIUI 12 this month itself for the Indian users. More devices will get the update soon as well. According to a Twitter user, the update size for MIUI 12 in the Redmi Note 8 Pro is 641MB.

Xiaomi MIUI 12 Update to be Rolled out on Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India are getting the MIUI 12 update now. There is no official comment from Xiaomi about whether this is a phased rollout or not, but it will be clear in a few days anyway. The Redmi Note 8 Pro users can download the update by going to the Settings > About Phone > System Updates and see if there is any update or not. If there is one, they just need to tap on the download/install button and the update will start.

One of the Twitter users shared the changelog details and mentioned that the update arrives with the build number V12.0.1.0 QGGINXM and has a download size of 641MB. The all-new MIUI 12 comes with an enhanced Dark Mode which was introduced in the MIUI 11. Xiaomi has focused on increasing the privacy protection of all Indian users.

A major update that Xiaomi has introduced with the MIUI 12 is the app drawer. A lot of users of Xiaomi smartphones had expressed about the need for an app drawer to make things convenient and Xiaomi has heard it. Along with that, an interesting feature added to the camera module of the app is the ‘Magic Clone’ feature. There is also the added support for a floating window so that you can multi-task and reply to all the important messages while doing something else.